



Plastic containers and cooking utensils are the staple foods of many kitchens, but can they affect your health? Plastics, often considered to be a single material, are actually made from many different polymers, each with a unique chemical makeup. They contain different chemical additives such as dyes, plasticizers, and flame-reducing agents. As these plastics interact with microorganisms and environmental chemicals, the risks to human health become more complicated. Researchers at the University of Rochester are at the forefront of efforts to understand the complex role plastic plays in human health. Katrina Korfmacher, PhDco-director of Lake Ontario Microplastic Centre (Romp)collaboration between the University of Rochester and the University of Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Jane Van Dis, MarylandAssistant Professor Obstetrics and Gynecology at URMC. One of the most common ways people get exposed to plastic is in the kitchen: Black plastic spetslas and other cookware can contain harmful chemicals picked up when recycled from e-waste.

Plastic cutting boards run small pieces of various shapes and sizes that can be ingested.

Plastic containers can leach chemicals when heated in a microwave.

What is black plastic and why are there health concerns? Black plastic is often used in kitchen utensils, take-out containers, food trays and children's toys. However, many of these products are made from recycled e-waste and can contain harmful chemicals such as brominated flame stones and heavy metals. These chemicals are linked to a variety of health concerns, including: cancer

Endocrine destruction

Neurotoxicity

infertility a Recent research Fire retardants were found in 85% of 203 tested consumer products containing prohibited chemicals, suggesting that they were made from old e-waste. Is black plastic a risk for children? Children are more vulnerable to environmental chemicals because their bodies and brains are still developed. “We've seen a lot of experience in our lives,” said Jane Van Dis, MD, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Rochester Medical Center. Some plastic toys contain flame retardants that can leach out when a child chews, exposing them to chemicals that can affect brain and reproductive system development. Are plastic cutting boards safe? a Recent research They tried to mimic everyday exposure by feeding mouse microplastics, made by carving real plastic cutting boards. The results showed that different plastics caused different health effects. One type led to intestinal inflammation, while another type changed intestinal bacteria. This suggests that real-life plastic exposure is more complicated than laboratory studies conducted with a single type of standard particle. in Invited commentary This study co-op Lake Ontario Microplastic Centre (Romp), Katrina Korfmacher, PhDDr. Christy Tyler, professor of environmental medicine and RIT at the University of Rochester Medical Center, looked back on how much plastic you can add to your food by simply preparing your meals at home using plastic tools and containers. They emphasized that microplastic exposure is a growing concern, but they do not fully understand how it affects human health. For example, labs have linked microplastics to intestinal inflammation, but only a small percentage of people have such symptoms.

How can I limit exposure to black plastic? “The way flame agents and other harmful chemicals end up with plastics that we use every day is just as complicated as the solutions,” says Korfmacher. Still, there are easy ways to reduce exposure: Choose wood or stainless steel cooking utensils on top of black plastic.

Avoid microwave food in plastic containers.

After treating the plastic packaging, wash your hands and wipe off the surface.

Don't bite plastic toys for young children. recently New York Times The article raises concerns about microplastics and their potential health risks. Dr. Jack RobertURMC immunology researchers involved in Lomp discuss his research on how these particles can impair immune function and accumulate in organs. “These substances are known endocrine disruptors and can interfere with the hormonal system and lead to a variety of health issues,” Van Diss said. In the long term, they argue that better testing, safer alternatives, and prevent consumer products from being produced, particularly those in contact with food, from occurring to reduce the source of exposure. Rochester research on microplastics Lake Ontario Microplastics and Human Health Centre in a Changing Environment (LOMP) is a hub of research, translation and community engagement on how different types of plastics invade and move through the Great Lakes ecosystems, and how microplastics affect human health under different climatic conditions. Current research

