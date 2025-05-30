Liver diseases commonly seen in children and teens with severe obesity





Top Line: Metabolism-related Fatty liver Illness (MAFLD) was more common in severe children and adolescents obesitythese patients are showing more prominently. Insulin resistance More Numbers Metabolic syndrome (METS) Components. Methodology: The researchers assessed the prevalence of MAFLD in 212 children and adolescents of severe obesity (mean age, 13.2 years, 53.8% girls) recruited from four medical centres in Poland from May 2022 to September 2023.

Severe obesity was defined as a Body Mass Index (BMI) > 30 for individuals aged 3-6 years, 35 for individuals aged 6-14 years, and above 40 for individuals aged 14 years.

All patients underwent abdominal ultrasound, physical examination, body composition analysis, and biochemical evaluation.

MAFLD was diagnosed based on liver steatosis detected by ultrasound and/or continuous elevated alanine aminotransferase concentrations (>52 U/L in boys, 44 U/L >44 U/L in girls). The Mets were confirmed by amending the IDF standards for children under the age of 10 using the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) criteria for children aged 10 and above.

The association between hepatic system symptoms and anthropometric profiles and metabolic risk factors was also evaluated. remove: MAFLD was present in 59.0% of patients, and ultrasound of liver symptoms was evaluated in 55.4% of patients, and increased alanine aminotransferase concentrations without liver steatosis in 3.3% of patients.

METS was diagnosed in 66.5% of 57.5% of patients without MAFLD versus MAFLD, with a significantly higher proportion of patients with MAFLD having 4 or more METS components (33.6% vs 12.6%). p = .0004).

Patients with MAFLD had higher glucose and insulin levels both during the fasting and 120 min during the durability and oral tolerance test. Increased insulin resistance was more frequent in patients with MAFLD than in patients without MAFLD (16.5% vs. 6.5%. p = .04).

Alanine Aminotransferase and Aspartate Aminotransferase > 1.5 (adjusted odds ratio) [aOR]19.79; p = .018) and fasting glucose level > 100 mg/dL (AOR, 44.53; p =.009) was independently associated with MAFLD. actually: “MAFLD is a predictor of METS development and is an increased risk of its components, particularly glucose metabolism disorders. Therefore, patients diagnosed with MAFLD should be under special medical supervision for the detection and prevention of metabolic complications,” the authors write. sauce: The study was led by Magdalena Miertzva, Silesia Medical University in Zabouz, Poland. it was It's published online May 20, 2025, Journal of Clinical Medicine. limit: Ultrasound-based steatosis assessments vary from center to center, and can lead to contradictions due to subjective assessments. This cross-sectional study involved only severely obese children and adolescents, thereby limiting generalization. Disclosure: This study was supported by the National Science Centre in Poland. One author reported that he was employed by Mediagnost GmbH. This article was created using several editing tools, including AI, as part of the process. Human Editors reviewed this content prior to its release.

