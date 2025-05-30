Alcohol-fuel cancer deaths are rising in the US

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



A new study, led by experts at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the Miami Miller School of Medicine, first looked at trends over time in alcohol-related cancer mortality across the United States.

The survey results of the titleEscalating the impact of alcohol-related cancer mortality in the US: A call to action“It was presented at ASCO 2025, the annual general meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology in Chicago. The study also announced Published in Journal of Clinical Oncology.

In early 2025, a former US surgeon general issued that Americans warned Americans of strong links. Alcohol consumption Increased risk of several types of cancer. Many of these links have been well known among scientists for many years, but the perception of this connection among the general public is low.

To understand how alcohol fuels cancer-related mortality rates, Sylvester researchers delved into data from The global burden of disease databases. This public dataset captures detailed disease information from around the world and estimates risk factors (including alcohol consumption) that are likely to contribute to diagnosis and death.

The researchers looked at researchers as well as total cancer deaths, as well as certain types of cancer known to be affected by alcohol consumption, including breast, liver, colorectal, throat, voice box, mouth and esophageal cancer.

They found that between 1990 and 2021, the total number of deaths from alcohol-related cancers in the United States almost doubled, exceeding 23,000 deaths per year, from less than 12,000 deaths. Men over 55 have a particularly high burden on men who have seen alcohol link cancer. death This increased by more than 1% each year between 2007 and 2021.

“It's about a big rise,” said Chinmay Jani, MD, a Sylvester Hematology and Oncology Fellow, who leads the study and publishes the findings at ASCO. His summary also won the ASCO Merit Award.

“We need to raise awareness of this link between the general population. Medical field“There is a lot of awareness about the risk of cigarettes and cancer, for example. But with alcohol, there is no awareness.”

Alcohol link cancer

a 2019 Survey The American Cancer Institute found that 89% of American adults know that cigarettes cause cancer risk, while only 45% know that alcohol is as well.

There are approximately 100,000 new cancer diagnoses related to alcohol each year in the United States. Approximately 5% According to a report by the Surgeon General, of all cancer cases, approximately 20,000 deaths from alcoholic cancer. This is significantly higher than the deaths caused by drunk driving each year.

The increase in alcohol-related cancer mortality appears to be due to an increase among men. For women, both old and young, the prices have been down slightly since 1990.

Mortality rates increased slightly in men aged 20-54. However, the team also looked at the rate of deaths from alcohol-induced cancer, finding that even cancers with lower mortality rates increased from 1990 to 2021 in both men and women.

Combining all cancers, the rate of cancer deaths due to alcohol consumption could have increased by nearly 50% between 1990 and 2021. Overall cancer deathalcohol consumption is more of cancer mortality than in the past.

Maximum increase

Liver cancer, Colorectal cancer And esophageal cancer saw the biggest increase in alcohol-related mortality. Colorectal and esophageal cancers saw the largest proportional increase. Researchers also looked at state-level trends. The District of Columbia and the Texas area had the highest rates of alcohol-related cancer mortality, while Utah was the lowest.

The state-level differences may reflect different drinking cultures in different regions, but they may also be due to differences in socioeconomic and health access, the researchers said.

In addition to seeking increased awareness of the link between alcohol and cancer, Jani said it is important to bully the biology behind this connection further. Alcohol is known to increase the risk of cancer through several different mechanisms, including DNA damage and altered hormonal levels.

Biological differences among people can affect the way alcohol consumption poses individual risks, and by understanding these differences further, physicians can ultimately adjust their counseling with screening for the highest at-risk patients.

“Because this is a potentially modifiable factor, we hope that our research will help educate the public about the effects of alcohol on individual cancer risk,” says Gilberto Lopes, chief of Sylvester Medical Oncology.

detail:

Chinmay Jani et al., escalating the impact of alcohol-related cancer mortality in the United States: a call to action. Journal of Clinical Oncology (2025). doi:10.1200/jco.2025.43.16_suppl.10519