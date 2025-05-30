



“World Multise Sclerosis Day” concludes in May This day was recognized on May 30th, highlighting diseases that have no cure. Updated: 11:53am EDT May 30, 2025 Sclerosis day. It's a day to focus on raising awareness of the disease and making sure people know about the treatments they have there. The disease is explained in detail by Robin Nanley of National MS. Toledo Bongiorno lives with Society and MS. We will work with Palm Beach Neurology to conduct research. Women, thank you for participating. It's very important to talk about this day. Specifically, it will be May 30th. Robin, what is World MS? day. And talk more about the importance of recognizing it. yes. Therefore, every 5 minutes someone is diagnosed with MS. In the world. And Mr. the World. It is an opportunity to build a global awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and accurate diagnosis. Also, talk a bit about the barriers and the challenges that people with MS are. You will be faced with getting the information you need. And many of them have heard personal stories. So, Serena, talk a little about your diagnosis. And how did that lead to your involvement in your research? of course. Therefore, after numbness and tingling with both hands on his right foot, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2020. Ultimately, the diagnosis of course makes it overwhelming at first, but now I'm trying to help them gain consciousness. Therefore, if they are looking for changes in dizziness, blurry vision, walking, numbness, tingling, pain, in my case, they still can't cure this, so they can seek faster treatment and faster treatment is important. However, we hope to slow the progression of the disease, reduce recurrence rates, and improve the quality of life for all patients with multiple sclerosis. So I usually happen with diagnosis, especially in people between the ages of 20 and 40. How old were you? I was 35, 35. Are you okay. So, looking at this, there are a lot of people in MS. People who are sometimes trapped in wheelchairs. But you've talked about treating it earlier earlier, and it could just lead to an earlier diagnosis and better treatment that advances. Talk about that. Yeah. Therefore, the importance of early diagnosis is to quickly get into treatments that modify the disease and ultimately change the trajectory of the disease so that it does not progress in later life. So, for those diagnosed today, I think the course of the disease is very different than many years ago before treatment was carried out. There are 20 plus treatments available to 1 million people in the US who live with MS. Almost 3 million worldwide. However, there is no treatment for multiple sclerosis yet. Yeah. And you talked a bit about those symptoms. If someone feels them, what should they do? As you know, one of the first lines of defense is probably the National Association's website. There's a lot of information there. And it's a reliable source of information. Find information on treatment, diet, exercise and referrals to doctors who specialize in MS. Sometimes it's a really important place to go to get good information. There is also an MS. Navigator service. And I would recommend people call MS. A navigator through the National Society website. They help provide resources and direction on what to do for people diagnosed. Understood. Finally, if someone wants to get involved in MS. Society, I know you were riding a bike. And yes, we do. You can donate to National MS. Of course, a society that promotes money for research is essential to continue treatment and to find a treatment one day. Also volunteers. We are always looking for volunteers, events, walk MS. Bicycle, MS. However, there are always ways to get involved through the website. Okay. A wonderful woman. Thank you very much. Thank you for welcoming us. That's all you want to talk about. Okay. Thank you for welcoming us. of course. And if you need more information about MS. Anything that helps society and this cause goes to us “World Multise Sclerosis Day” concludes in May This day was recognized on May 30th, highlighting diseases that have no cure. Updated: 11:53am EDT May 30, 2025 “World Sclerosis Day” is May 3rd. The day aims to highlight the untreated illness and its impact on millions of people living in that condition. Officials from the National MS Society stopped by WPBF 25 to discuss the theme of the year, “Connect.” Click here for more information. “World Sclerosis Day” is May 3rd. The day aims to highlight the untreated illness and its impact on millions of people living in that condition. Officials from the National MS Society stopped by WPBF 25 to discuss the theme of the year, “Connect.” For more information, please see click here.

