US refunds put the fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria at risk





Advances in TB and other killer infectious disease efforts could be at risk as America and small donors pull back support. Global Fund The executive director warned.

Supported by Ireland and other EU countries, the Gates Foundation and private donors, the fund tackles about $5 billion in AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria per year in more than 120 countries.

Peter Sands warned: “We actually finished 2024 with momentum in the fight against TB, but since then there have been some major disruptions in ODA (official development assistance) and global health funds. “So at this point there's a real risk as to whether we can maintain that momentum.” The Covid-19 pandemic has destroyed aid programs, but he said there has been a “strong recovery” in tuberculosis statistics until recently. The shocking refunds for President Trump's USAID and other programs, as well as cuts such as the UK, have changed the landscape. Approximately 95% of HIV funds worldwide were through the Pepfer Fund or Global Fund in the United States. The sudden decline in US funding is a “significant concern,” according to Sands. “For example, in some countries, they would buy antiretroviral treatments (for HIV patients) and Pepfer would pay the clinic,” he said. This means that these gaps need to be filled. Sands visited Dublin this week to discuss Ireland's contribution to the fund's next three-year cycle. Ireland has donated more than 339 million euros since 2001. He welcomed Irish contributions and its “active involvement” in the board and other works. “There's a moral debate about stopping so many people who know how to treat and die from illnesses that can stop,” he said. “There's also a self-interested argument, which says they're playing with the fire by not getting any further.” The fund is also purchased from Ireland, which mainly includes rapid diagnostic tests and drugs for the HIV programme. Last year, this amounted to around $4 million (3.5 million euros). They also support large-scale drug purchases to negotiate low prices. For example, the yearly supply of HIV antiviral treatments fell from $10,000 per person per year in 2002 to about $35 today, he explained. “So we continue to encourage cooperation with manufacturers,” he said. Malaria is a particular concern as it is currently spreading due to climate change. He added: “It is now the biggest murderer of Sudanian children. Putting it in perspective, some of the poorest countries in the world have the strength of the disease burden that always feels like the worst Covid-19. “When you go to a hospital or clinic somewhere like Chad or Northern Nigeria, 50% to 80% of the activity in these healthcare facilities is always malaria.” In Ukraine, the fund supports local NGOs and operates mobile health clinics, particularly in areas where hospitals have been destroyed by conflict. “They have important HIV and TB challenges that have been exacerbated by the war,” he said. Doctors had to develop a “very sophisticated tracking system” to ensure that people continue to receive proper treatment, even if they escape to safer areas, he said.

