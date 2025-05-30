Bay Area residents may have exposed others to measles after their trip, officials warn





Health officials in two Bay Area County warned of potential exposure to measles involving residents who tested positive for the virus after their trip. According to the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health and Alameda County Department of Public Health, the person returned from an international trip and passed through a US airport where he may have been exposed to measles. The airport is not named. As of Thursday, the person was not hospitalized and was in quarantine at home. Authorities have released a list of businesses in Alameda and Santa Clara Counties, where the person may have visited and exposed others to the virus. The location is as follows:

• May 21st, 7:15pm to 9pm at H Mart, 1719 Oakland Road, San Jose

• May 23rd from 11:45am to 2pm at Starbucks at 34050 Newark Boulevard, Newark, 11:45am to 2pm.

• May 25th, 4:45pm to 8pm, at Trader Joe's, Great Mall Parkway, 1306 Milpitas

Those who visited the above locations at the time may be at risk of measles if they are not immune or uncertain whether they have been vaccinated. "At this point, we don't know how many people could have been exposed to this highly contagious disease," Santa Clara County Health Director Dr. Sarah Radman said at a press conference Friday morning. Rudman pointed out that people infected with measles could infect 14 people if they were not protected. Vaccination records can be checked by contacting your healthcare provider or visiting myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov. Anyone who is pregnant or is a parent of an infant should contact a health care provider if they have a weakened or unimmunized immune system. Potentially exposed people should monitor symptoms for 7-21 days, including fever, cough, runny nose, conjunctivitis and rash for 10-21 days after exposure. Anyone with symptoms should call a medical facility in advance before going to protect other patients and visitors. Rudman said the area benefits from high vaccination rates against measles, with two MMR vaccines offering the best protection. According to Disease Control CenterThe US has seen 1,046 measles cases so far this year, with three confirmed deaths. Thirty percent of cases were children under the age of five. Health officials said the last measles incident in Santa Clara County was in 2019, and the latest incident in Alameda County was last year. More about CBS News Tim Rapp Tim Fang is a digital producer for the CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for over 20 years and joined the digital staff in 2006.

