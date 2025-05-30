Cannabis use can pose risks, even for food





Share on Pinterest A new study found a link between chronic cannabis use and endothelial dysfunction. This is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Vanessa Nunes/Getty Images New research shows that chronic cannabis use is bad for you.

The researchers found evidence of endothelial dysfunction, an upstream risk factor for cardiovascular disease, in cannabis users, regardless of how the substance is used.

This study adds to many studies that suggest that cannabis is not benign. growth The body of evidence Smoking cannabis containing THC suggests that it is likely to be harmful to heart health. However, it is not known that much less is known about other forms of cannabis use. vaping And for edible. Uses containing THC Cannabis edible As legalization spreads across the US, its popularity is rapidly increasing. Endothelial dysfunction is a type of heart disease that prevents blood vessels from dilation. Endothelial cells are thin membranes lined up on the inner surface of blood vessels and help regulate blood flow. “The bottom line shows that smoking marijuana does not seem to avoid the harmful vascular effects of smoking cigarettes and does not avoid the frequent use of THC eating.” Matthew L. Springer, The PhD, a professor of medicine at UCSF and a senior author of the study, told Healthline. Other experts agreed, but there were some warnings. “While this study has limitations, including the inability to prove a direct causal role, it adds to the growing sense that marijuana is not benign and may be linked to the risk of heart disease,” he said. Nicholas Reaper, MD, Professor of Vascular Surgery and Cardiovascular Medicine at Stanford Medicine. Leeper was not involved in the research. “Previous studies focus on smoking rather than taking THC, so this study adds new evidence that eating can also have a negative impact on vascular health,” he told Healthline.

The study, led by researchers at UC San Francisco, examined several measures of vascular health in three different groups: chronic cannabis smokers, chronic users with THC eating, and non-users. This study included 55 participants, an average of 31 years old males and females, were healthy and were not regularly exposed to tobacco through smoking, vaping, or secondhand smoking. The use of chronic cannabis was defined as follows: Smoking at least three times a week for at least one year

Consumes at least three foods per week for at least one year Cannabis smokers in this study had an average of 10 years of chronic use, while those who took edibles averaged 5 years. The researchers then studied three different measures of vascular function in these groups. Flow-mediated Extension (FMD): How well can blood vessels relax and spread according to blood flow – the key function of healthy arteries.

How well can blood vessels relax and spread according to blood flow – the key function of healthy arteries. Pulse wave velocity (PWV): Widely used scale of Arterial stiffness.

Widely used scale of Arterial stiffness. Nitric Oxide (NO) Production: Essential for heart health Vascular dilation. The group using both cannabis showed a similar reduction in FMD – about half of the non-user – showing a decrease in vascular function. Furthermore, FMD levels in cannabis users were similar to those reported in tobacco smokers in previous studies. “Endothelial dysfunction is one of the hallmarks of potential cardiovascular disease later on,” he said. Keith C. FerdinandGerald S. Berenson, chairman of preventive cardiology at the MD, FACC, Tulane University School of Medicine. Ferdinand was not involved in this study. “This is not the same as a heart attack or stroke, Hypertensionor other cardiovascular diseases suggest that in the future, healthy individuals using cannabis may have an increased risk of vascular disease later on,” he continued. Endothelial dysfunction measured with FMD was also worsened with more severe use – a pattern known as a dose response: the more participants were smoked or consumed, the worse vascular function was. The researchers also found that when endothelial cells were exposed to serum in vitro from cannabis users, production alone reduced significantly in the smoking group, suggesting molecular evidence of dysfunction. This suggests that there may be different mechanisms of action depending on how cannabis is used. “This inconsistency suggests that combustion by-products (for THC only) can promote some of the endothelial damage in smokers,” Reaper said. In contrast to some previous studies, the final measure, PWV, showed no meaningful differences between cannabis users and non-users.

This study adds to the growing evidence that cannabis can be harmful to heart health, regardless of how it is consumed. “Both are not great, but there may be additional harm to smoking beyond what you'll find in THC eating,” Ferdinand said. This study has limitations. It cannot be proven that cannabis use causes endothelial dysfunction. It's just that the two are linked. Still, something inherent to THC increases the likelihood that it can damage your heart health, whether it's tobacco or cannabis, except for the usual risk of smoking. Ferdinand notes that small studies in particular cannot draw solid conclusions about harm. This study focused only on chronic cannabis use, not on occasional use. Still, based on the observed dose response, Springer stated that “if it is relatively small, this adverse effect on blood vessels is unlikely.” Clear message for patients and consumers: cannabis is not a benign alternative to cigarettes. And while eating doesn't share all of the same risks as smoking, they are not harmless either. “It warns patients that phrases like “nature” or “safeter than cigarettes” do not mean “harmless.” Chronic cannabis use, especially smoking, indicates measurable vascular damage, or ideal stopping.

