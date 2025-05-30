Tracking outbreaks and cases of measles in the US Updated: 4:41pm EDT May 30, 2025

Currently at 4:45, we look at 5 on your health, and RFK JR asks the CDC to look for new measles treatments. Secretaries of the Department of Health and Human Services hope that the CDC will consider drugs that contain vitamins and alternative therapies. The CDC recommends that measles vaccines take the most effective precautions. But Kennedy should have another option for those who choose not to get a shot. That's the hot button. That's a hot topic. And Dr. Todd Eraline is here tonight. The South Shore Health infectious disease chief talks to us about it. Well, now you mentioned it before, right? And if I'm wrong, two doses of the measles vaccine are 97% effective at preventing infection, and one dose is still 93% effective, right? So these numbers are pretty strong. Have you ever seen anything else approaching? Nothing else approaches. Remember, it was the measles vaccine that actually led the United States to a measles elimination situation in 2000. Therefore, there is no better prevention. That being said, we agree that we need a better treatment for measles. Especially for people who can't get the vaccine, like immunocompromised patients who can't get it. So there's a bit of confusion right now. Vitamin A can treat severe measles, especially children in hospitals. But it's not a vitamin, it's a very high dose of measles. Vitamins do not prevent measles. So let's look at another virus with a vaccine. And that's the flu. We had a bad flu season here in the US. Let's look at the numbers for the CDC. 216 children have died in the United States. That's too many 216s. But how do those numbers compare to other years? This is the largest number in 15 years since swine flu, with more than 300 deaths. There was no such thing. It's been increasing since last year. Approximately 207 people died. The biggest problem is that childhood vaccinations have been seen, with pediatric vaccinations falling from about 64% five years ago to 49% this year. Now we don't know if the deaths of several of these children have been vaccinated or not have been vaccinated, but we say that last year and most years, about 80% of child flu deaths have not been vaccinated. So I just want to emphasize 80%. That's a lot. And it's worth repeating, so let's take a look at it again. Five years ago, the vaccination rate for children in the United States was 64%. This season it's under 50%. That's a significant drop. So. It's even lower when it's 64 to 49. And the concern is, this is the confusing part, you can get your flu shot and you can get your covid vaccine. You can still get those illnesses. But what we saw is that these diseases tend not to lead to hospitalization or death. That's what you know, that's what we're really trying to get home. But as you know, there are a lot of mixed messages around these vaccines, so that's a real problem. It is interesting that it was effectively eliminated 25 years ago. Now, 25 years from now, we're talking about trying to effectively eliminate it again. right. It needs to be correct. Specifically with measles. That's o