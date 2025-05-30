What Coloradan needs to know about measles is that it has recorded more cases in a year than it has last decade, so what should you know

a Measles case It was confirmed Thursday, bringing the state's annual total to seven highest. The most recent case is a Colorado adult who was vaccinated in Arapahoe County, according to the state health department. The person recently traveled internationally.

The vaccinated adults were passengers on Turkish Airlines Flight 201 from Istanbul, Turkey, which arrived at Denver International Airport on May 13th. In total, two passengers on that flight signed measles. The other was an incident announced Wednesday – Children in Arapaho County.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said local public health agencies are contacting passengers and crews in flight. That includes people with measles and people who sit or work nearby with or work nearby with all children on the plane.

If you are a passenger on this flight and have symptoms of measles, the health department will tell you to contact us Local public health agencies immediately.

Seven Colorado cases in five months of 2025 are the top of all recorded totals in the state's 10 years. Measles website. In 2016, we reported two cases. One was in 2014, 2015, 2023, and last year.

“This is a really good time to check your vaccination status and get vaccinated,” he said. Dr. Ned Karongethe state's chief medical officer. “The way to control measles is measles, mumps and rubella vaccines. They are safe, effective and our best protection.”

A rapid increase in MMR shots

The state has reported a sharp rise in MMR vaccinations in recent months, and Calonge believes it is because Coloradan hears more news about measles cases.

“People are getting messages, and this is good to use this opportunity to keep kids up to date with shots,” he said.

“I think it's a good thing that's been made public,” said Dr. Shen Nagel, a pediatrician pediatrician west of the wheat ridge. “People are paying attention to that.”

He said more parents were asking him about it, some were a little overly enthusiastic, sometimes he said he wanted to try and take shots with their kids before their daily MMR schedule.

He said he was happy to see his parents realised and engaged. And I help you find a way to go with your passionate parents.

“If that drives people to get what I think is a very safe vaccine, that's great,” Nagel said. “From our perspective, there is a very safe and effective way to prevent this from happening and prevent what's happening in Texas.”

Texas has recorded over 700 cases and 94 hospitalizations. State Health Bureau.

Two school-age children have died. They lived in the outbreak area in western Texas. They had not been vaccinated and the underlying conditions were unknown.

Known exposure locations in Colorado

Regarding the latest cases, the state health department said anyone who has been in several locations between the date and time listed may be exposed to measles. Symptoms should be monitored for 21 days after exposure and consider avoiding public gatherings and high-risk settings.

MMR vaccines administered within three days of exposure can prevent infection.

Symptom surveillance is particularly important for those who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine. The health department has a detailed list of places where people may have been exposed to measles.

What if you are exposed and you may feel bad

According to the health department, people exposed to measles usually develop symptoms 7-21 days after exposure.

If you are in these locations during the exposure window and develop symptoms, contact your healthcare provider immediately by phone. If you don't have a provider, call the emergency care center or emergency department and explain that you may have been exposed to measles. Health officials say that calling in advance is important and will help prevent additional exposure.

Future measles, or MMR, vaccination clinics

CDPHE and the Arapaho County Public Health Department offer free MMR vaccination clinics for exposed individuals. No reservations are required.

CDPHE Clinic

position : Aurora Community Connection, 9801 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, 80010 (Park/Square behind the building)

: Aurora Community Connection, 9801 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, 80010 (Park/Square behind the building) date: Saturday, May 31st, 11am to 3pm

There are details on Health Bureau's Measles Web Page. This includes the latest confirmed cases of Colorado measles.

Important information about measles

Measles is preventable, but it is also a highly contagious air respiratory infection. It may be best known for a rash that usually spreads to the face after a few days and begins to develop fever. It can cause serious health problems, especially for children under the age of 5.

Other symptoms include cough, runny nose and red eyes.

According to the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it passes between people very easily. Up to 9 out of 10 nearby If you are not protected, you will become infected.

The best, most long-term protection for all its stocks comes from MMR According to the CDC, vaccines (or measles, mumps, rubella).

In rare cases, people who have been vaccinated can cause measles (about 3 in 100), according to the state health department, but the symptoms are usually mild and less likely to spread to others. Measles only spreads from people who show symptoms. It doesn't spread from people who feel bad.

Before the vaccine It was introduced, and an estimated 48,000 people were hospitalized, and 400-500 people died in the United States each year.

Currently vaccinated for measles

According to a spokesman for the state's Department of Health, more Coloradan appears to be responding to the news of the state's measles incident by getting the vaccine with the MMR vaccine.

This includes a rapid increase among children of both ages and adults.

Data reported to the Colorado Vaccination Information System (CIIS) provided by the Department of Health shows that in recent months the number of measles vaccines administered to people over the age of 6 to 11 months and older has increased significantly.

Over 2,700 doses were administered from March 1 to May 29, 2025 in the six to 11 months. This is an 800% increase from the number of doses administered from the 302 doses since last year.

Over 24,000 doses have been administered for people over the age of 19 since March 1st. This is an increase of more than 340% from the number of doses administered since the same period last year.

Compared to last year, there was an 8% increase in 12-15 months, a 10% increase among people aged 4-6 years, and a 28% increase in 7-18 years.

Over all age groups, the number of measles vaccines administered between March and May 2025 has increased by 38% (over 87,800 doses), comparing them to the same month in 2024 (approximately 63,500 doses).

7 Colorado cases so far in 2025

All of the Colorado incidents recorded so far this year are related to international travel. “We don't see any communication within Colorado, at least at this point,” Calonge said.

Colorado recorded it First case It was 2025 in the late March with adults in Pueblo County.

a Second case confirmed in Denver In the infant about a week later. Neither of them were vaccinated.

The third case I was in Archuleta County, a grown-up in southern Colorado who has no history of vaccination.

In the fourth case released last month, the Denver Health Department was unable to verify evidence of the person's vaccination. Their blood results showed that they were not immune to measles, the spokesman said. The cases include adult and household contact The first Denver incident was identified earlier in the month.

Health officials announced a 5th confirmed case Later last month, in an adult in Denver County who was vaccinated on a recent international trip.

No. 6 And the seventh case was both on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul. The sixth is a toddler and remains hospitalized, Callon said.

National Photos

total 1,088 cases of measles have been confirmed As of May 29, 2025, it was reported nationwide by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and there were more than half of the cases in the country.

All of 2024, the United States recorded 285 lawsuits.

Three people died this year.

There were 14 outbreaks reported in 2025, with 90% of most confirmed cases being associated with outbreaks, a higher rate than in 2024.