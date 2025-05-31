HHS cancels Moderna's bird flu vaccine program. Should I worry?





Share on Pinterest HHS has cut funding for the Moderna program, which will develop vaccines against influenza-like viruses that could lead to pandemics such as avian influenza. Johanna Moya/Getty Images The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will cut funding for Moderna's pandemic preparation program, which will develop vaccines for influenza strains such as avian flu.

Millions of birds in poultry farms and some cattle herds have been affected by the avian flu, but overall risk to humans remains low as human-to-human transmission has not been reported.

Still, recent studies have shown that avian influenza viruses are just a few mutations away from sending them more easily to humans, and can increase the risk. The Trump administration cancelled a $766 million contract to develop Modern and avian flu vaccines, announced on May 28th. Plans to develop mRNA vaccines to protect people from strains of flu that could lead to the pandemic have been cancelled by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) over technology safety concerns. Report. Modern CEO Stephen Vansel said cancellation of the program will sow “uncertainty” despite promising consequences of the effectiveness of Modern's pre-pandemic flu vaccines in Modern's 1/2nd clinical research. statement. “These clinical data from the pandemic influenza highlight the important role that MRNA technology has played in combating emerging health threats,” continued Vansel. As the H5 avian influenza virus continues to spread between herds of dairy cows and poultry farms in the US, the overall risk to humans remains low. Because of the context, bird flu is more impacted than that 173 million birds Only in 51 states 70 Human cases of bird flu It has been reported. All but five of these cases were detected after exposure to cattle and poultry. One bird has had a flu-related death. No human-to-person transmissions have been reported. Early this year, Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) We showed only three human cases of H5N1 virus in veterinarians dealing with multiple animals, including dairy cows. However, none of these cases showed symptoms, suggesting that the virus may be secretly spreading to humans. Like respiratory viruses, avian influenza is constantly mutated. This is evident in recent numbers Pet cat others Wild animals It signed the virus. Compared to humans, some animals have a much higher risk of death. Still, according to the recent the studyavian flu can be just a few mutations, since it transmits more easily (and more) to humans (and) more easily. Healthline spoke about the details of the bird flu outbreak William SchaffnerProfessors of preventive medicine and infectious diseases in health policy at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Maryland can know how much they should be concerned about the virus and what they can do to minimize the risk.

Shaffner: There may be a quiet spread. Public health investigators have spoken about trying to find potential contact with these veterinarians with animals known to be infected, but the veterinarians may have been tested and they could have achieved infections in that way. This does not necessarily mean the spread of people, people, or from undefined animal sources. I think that's a veterinarian or a farm worker who has contracted the virus from unknown sources, and I think it's highly likely that these veterinarians will get infected. Maybe it's poultry, maybe it's livestock or cattle.

Shaffner: Yes, certainly – very, very low. There is no evidence yet that it is easy to spread people. In fact, I don't think there is any evidence that any of the US documented cases spread the infection to another close contact. Therefore, the virus has not yet acquired the genetic ability that can easily spread from person to person. If it develops that capacity, we may be at another pandemic threshold. These pandemics Influenza virus It occurs every 10-20 years in the population, but this has not yet occurred with this avian influenza virus. This avian influenza virus has changed over time in its previous form and has been circulating in wild bird populations and poultry for about 20 years. However, I have not reduced the fact that it has entered certain zoos of mammal species, most notably dairy cows, as well as mink cats, domestic cats, and even other mammal species. So there is clearly concern. In the public health and infectious disease communities, flu-like diseases are sampled and molecular fingerprinted for these viruses. It's like our radar system and picks up the earliest signs that could indicate that this virus may have changed to make it more dangerous than the population.

Shaffner: I'm worried that I won't be able to reassure you a lot. There are two ways in which this avian influenza virus can acquire mutations that allow it to be easily transmitted from human to human. First, these viruses constantly increase millions of times to wild birds, poultry, dairy cows and possibly other mammalian species. Therefore, they are constantly multiplying, and by chance, such mutations can occur. This is less likely than other ways these pandemic influenza viruses are transitioning from birds to humans. Some animals can be infected with both the avian influenza virus and human influenza. They can do it biologically. The animal is notoriously a pig. In 2009, there was swine flu because the virus came through bird pigs. Individual pigs can contract avian influenza virus, but at the same time they will contract human influenza virus. These two viruses grow simultaneously in pigs. They can trade genes. The avian influenza virus could pick up the ability to easily infect humans, known as re-cooperation, from human viruses. In other words, the genes are resolved again and exchanged genetic elements. This is a more common way these new pandemic viruses appear in the global scene, and we cannot tell you when this will occur or when it will occur. It could happen next Tuesday. It could happen ten years from now. This avian influenza virus hasn't done that yet, so all we can do is do our surveillance. We have the scientific ability to set up this diagnostic radar system to constantly look at these influenza viruses around the world and now we can see those genes. We couldn't do it right away 15 or 10 years ago.

Shaffner: Domestic cats can contract avian flu, causing serious illness. It is well established. The case of barn cats around dairy cows was immediately determined. They consumed contaminated milk and became sick. I don't think you're seeing cats infected in bird feeders or bird baths in your backyard, but is that possible? yes. Depending on your level of concern, you will say you will use disposable gloves when handling your bird feeder and your bird bath. When you come to the house, throw away those gloves Wash your hands thoroughly. If you have a home cat and you are worried, what you can do is simple things you can do.

Editor's Notes: It is unclear whether production will resume now that avian flu vaccine plans have been suspended. Modern situation “Exploring alternatives for the late development and manufacturing of the H5 programme,” coincides with the company's commitment to preparing for the pandemic. Shaffner: There is already a blueprint or template for creating avian flu vaccine. It was made a few years ago and the US stockpiled a certain amount of vaccine as a starter in case we had to use it. The virus has changed a little over time, so we are currently updating that vaccine. And if that's needed, there's at least the starter amount of the national stockpile used in high-risk groups. We are working on both human and animal vaccines. Avian flu is not an immediate threat to humans, so there are no current plans to implement it. Looking ahead, it will likely be the first to target people who work with chicken and dairy cows. If you think the pandemic is on the rise, that's just the beginning before rolling out a more comprehensive vaccination program. Like everything Influenza vaccinethey are great for preventing serious illnesses. They cannot prevent all infections. While it cannot prevent epidemics or pandemics, it can minimize their serious impact and reduce hospitalizations and deaths. The CDC likes to talk about the flu vaccine, so it turns into the wild to emphasize that it can prevent all diseases, but reduces the severity of the disease.

Shaffner: You can't predict the future. In its various variations, this avian flu has been around for 20 years and has not yet occurred. I think there will be another flu pandemic someday. Will it be avian flu or another avian flu? Another bird flu or pig flu? I can't say it. When will it happen? No one knows. It needs to be prepared on the public health side, which requires resources. You need to maintain your guard and have the ability to respond. When you think about infections, you may track them when they contain the flu. We've been worried about bird flu as a potential problem, but we're also in the midst of a very large seasonal flu outbreak, and accepting seasonal flu vaccines is much less than we would like. In preparation for the next fall, the next flu outbreak, my message to the public should be made to resolve to get vaccinated and vaccinate all family members. It will blunt the impact of the next flu outbreak as there will be another flu outbreak next winter. I don't know if it's mild, moderate or severe, but we have it. Avian flu vaccines for poultry are ongoing, and experts say the latest human vaccines will be available if the outbreak reaches pandemic-level concerns.

