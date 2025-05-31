All-in-one models reconstruct complex liver architectures





The liver has a unique structure, especially at the individual cell level. Hepatocytes, the main liver cells, release bile into small channels called bile ducts where the bile is expelled into the bile ducts in the perihepatic region. Destruction of this bile drainage system can cause liver damage and disease. Due to this unique architecture, the investigation of liver disease is limited by the lack of a lab growth model that shows exactly how the disease progresses, as it is difficult to replicate the complex structure and cellular interactions of the liver. Existing tissue-derived liver organoid models consist of only one cell type and cannot replicate complex cell compositions and tissue structures, such as perihepatic regions.

Key Points: New tissue-derived organoid model: A next-generation organoid model consisting of three hepatocyte types: adult hepatocytes, bile duct cells, and hepatolopathy cells, reconstructs the perihepatic region. Organoid Function: A complex organoid, or assembly, is functional and, like the actual liver, drains bile consistently into the bile duct, in order to reproduce accurate tissue structures. Modeling of liver disease: This liver model can reconstruct the architecture of the perihepatic region, model aspects of cholestatic liver damage and biliary fibrosis, and demonstrate how different hepatocyte types contribute to liver disease. Vision for the future: These liver models of liver can be used in the future to study the molecular and cellular mechanisms of liver disease. Translated into human cells may allow drug efficacy and toxicity studies in more physiologically relevant contexts. A research group at Meritxell Huch, director of the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics (MPI-CBG) in Dresden, Germany, began addressing the issue in a previous study in 2021. (Dynamic cell contact between the perimesenchyme and the ductal epithelium acts as a rheostat for liver cell proliferation, Cordero-Espinoza, Lucíaetal., Cell Stem Cell, Volume 28, Issue 11)) The researchers have developed a liver organoid consisting of two cell types: bile duct cells and mesenchymal cells. Although this was able to model cell-cell interactions and cell placement, there were still no cells constructing most of the liver mass, most importantly hepatocytes, and most importantly hepatocyte types. Creating next-generation organoid models This current study has been published in the journal Natureresearchers from the Meritxell Huch group, along with colleagues from the group Marino Zerial and Heather Harrington, who are also directors of MPI-CBG, were able to develop the next generation of organoid models, dubbed “Periportal sessembloid.” This assembly has adult bile duct cells and liver mesenchymal cells (as in previous models), but also includes hepatocytes, which are now the main functional cells of the adult liver. This model combines various cells assembled together in a step-by-step process that can be compared to LEGO. “Our community can reconstruct the perihepatic region and model aspects of cholestatic liver damage and biliary fibrosis. In particular, this region plays an important role in bile transport, so we chose this region and are often interrupted by liver disease when the connections of cells that cause bile transport are blocked. In 2025, I was appointed assistant professor at the Institute of Technology Munich (TUM). “To achieve our goal, we first created an organoid consisting only of hepatocytes that form work bile channels and maintain the key features of actual hepatocytes within the tissue. Then we add gallstone cells and fibroblast cells to act like a liver model and move inside the liver. Reproduce the interactions between various hepatocytes,” explains Aleksandra Sljukic, the first author of the study and a doctoral student in the Huch group. Manipulating the number of mesenchymal cells allowed researchers to induce a similar response to liver fibrosis. We also were able to demonstrate that the role of specific genes in liver disease can be studied by mixing normal and mutated cells or turning off genes. Using topological data analysis, we found that there are aggregate shapes classified into Heather Harrington and colleagues and colleagues at Oxford University, with some shapes correlated with better liver function over time. Research into liver disease and future vision Meritxell Huch, who oversees and oversees the study, said, “We are excited to be able to create a peripheral assembly model that combines portal mesenchyme, bile duct cells, and hepatocytes for the first time. Furthermore, on the scale of tissue culture dishes, it is manipulated in liver assemblies to study how bile flow, bile duct damage, and how different liver cells become ill. Meritxell Huch continues. “We believe our intestinal liver models can ultimately be used to study disease mechanisms. Translation into human cells could potentially be a way to study drug efficacy and toxicity in a more physiologically effective context, from the 2D models utilized in drug screening to the 3D models used in more physiologically effective contexts.

