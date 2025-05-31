Bay Area Health Authorities Warn of Potential Measles Exposure





Two Bay Area Public Health institutions On Thursday, residents warned of possible measles exposure and announced an upcoming press conference to equip the public with preventive knowledge in the wake of a potential breakout. Santa Clara County Public Health Department and Alameda County The Department of Public Health said that after returning to the Bay Area from an international trip in May, someone tested positive for measles. The traveler is not hospitalized and is being isolated at home, but two public health agencies said there may have been exposures at three locations in the Bay Area. Location of exposure: The time and location of measles that may have been listed by the Santa Clara Department of Public Health and the Alameda County Department of Public Health are as follows: H-Mart is located at 1710 Oakland Road in San Jose and is from 7:15pm to 9pm on May 21st.

Starbucks is located at 35040 Newark Blvd. Newark, May 23rd, 11:45am to 2pm

Trader Joe is located at 1306 Great Mall Pkwy. Milpitas will be held from 4:45pm to 8pm on May 25th. Two public health agencies advised people who may have been exposed to monitor their health for seven to 21 days from the date of potential exposure. Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and rash, which are usually visible 10-21 days after exposure. The Santa Clara County Public Health Department and the Alameda County Public Health Department said it is extremely important for those with symptoms prior to their visit so that medical staff can take protective measures. Equip the public: The Santa Clara County Public Health and Alameda County Public Health Department will hold press conferences in San Jose to discuss measles precautions and take steps to take information about measles vaccines if public exposure occurs. Officials said anyone who has not been vaccinated, is pregnant, does not have young children or is immunocompromised is at high risk. Measles is the most infectious aerial disease, as it can be caught by being in the same room. “We've seen a lot of people living in the country,” said Dr. Sarare Domond, director and director of Santa Clara County's Public Health. Measles is rising rapidly all over the world. In numbers: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 1,000 cases in the United States in 2025. In 2024, only 285 confirmed cases were found nationwide. Dr. Peter Ching-Hong, an infectious disease expert from UCSF, said it was due to hesitation and lack of access to the vaccine. “We fell during the Covid pandemic in terms of vaccinating people and completing the vaccination series in particular. Healthcare professionals say prevention is the best way to eliminate disease, and the best way to prevent it is through vaccination. Dr. Redmond said the Bay Area has a high percentage of people vaccinated to boost immunity in the herd. “There's no reason to believe that there are other cases of measles in these locations, so there's no reason to believe that going to these locations is at greater risk than average days in very well-vaccinated communities,” she said. sauce: Santa Clara County Department of Public Health, Alameda County Department of Public Health

