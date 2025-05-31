Buckeye, (azfamily) – West Valley Farm and one of the largest egg producers in the United States confirmed Friday that they lost nearly the entire population of Arizona's chicken due to avian flu, and are forced to reduce staff.

“I'm here today. I'll tell you that I've lost 95% of the chickens in the state,” Glenn Hickman said. Hickman's Family Farm The president and CEO explains that staff tried to contain the situation on one farm.

He says that chickens began to show symptoms on one of the farms two weeks ago. The swab was sent to the University of Arizona for analysis and avian influenza was detected.

“We closed all traffic between the farm and all our staff. Everything we could do to isolate that farm, but it didn't work,” Hickman explained. “We have slowly lost three other farms and replacement prets over the past two weeks.”

Approximately 6 million birds have been lost. Hickman says he has been unable to meet customer demand for the first time in 81 years and is working to find alternative suppliers to keep Arizona stores and restaurants in stock.

Hickman also announced a reduction in power. The egg producers have around 850 employees, including contract workers and state prisoners.

“They all have families, but unfortunately they'll be affected by the inability to hire everyone when they rebuild our farm,” Hickman said.

It is unclear how many employees will be affected. Hickman says it will take almost two years to fully re-reside the farm.

Animal outlook for animal rights activists groups has been called news of a major production slowdown.

“This is great news for chickens. The two-year closure of Hickman's eggs represents the victory of the chickens, crammed into the company's impressive sheds and reduced to egg-producing machines. “We encourage Hickman to use this time to consider a transition away from animal farming and to a more sustainable, ethical and innovative practice.”

“We need to have access to a vaccine that the federal government has already approved, we need to be able to start giving it to our flocks, and the more we start vaccinating poultry herds in our country, the more we can go back to normalized operations,” explained Hickman.

The majority of the valley egg supply comes from Arizona, and the Hickmans are the largest egg producer in the southwest, so egg prices are expected to rise in the Phoenix region.

With measures in place to eliminate the virus, Hickman says prevention is the next priority for families.

“If our pillet had been vaccinated when we started lobbying the federal government in January, our pillet would have been saved right now, so we could have refilled more quickly,” he said. “We need to have access to a vaccine that the federal government has already approved, we need to be able to start giving it to our flocks, and we can go back to normalized operations that we can start vaccinating poultry herds in our country.”

