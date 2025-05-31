Cigarette Day in the World





Message from Zaima Wazd, Regional Director of Southeast Asia World Cigarette Day, marked annually on May 31, tackles major public health challenges, a sustained burden of tobacco use. This year's theme, “Masking of Appeals,” forces us to expose the deceptive marketing and manipulation strategies employed in the tobacco industry, particularly industries that target young people and women. Tobacco use is the only most preventable cause of death worldwide and is a major risk factor for non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including heart disease, cancer, diabetes and chronic respiratory disease. Our region has around 401 million adult cigarette users worldwide, continuing to have a huge share of the tobacco burden around the world. With a third of the world's tobacco users, Southeast Asia is the epicenter of the global tobacco epidemic. Most concern is the prevalence of smoke-free tobacco use, accounting for over 280 million users, or 77% of the world's total. But despite these amazing people, we have reason to hope. Between 2000 and 2022, tobacco use among adult men and women in the region fell from 68.9% to 43.7%, respectively, and from 33.5% to 9.4%, respectively. These significant cuts are the result of sustained evidence-based tobacco management efforts led by government, civil society and public health advocates. Our collective resolve is rewarding. We are on track to achieve our NCD global target of a 30% reduction in the prevalence of tobacco use among people over 15 by 2025 compared to levels over 2010. In fact, we are projected to achieve a 34% reduction, a rare and surprising achievement. However, these benefits should not breed complacent. Tobacco remains a terrifying threat that continues to evolve. Currently, we are facing aggressive industry marketing for new nicotine and tobacco products (NENTPs), including e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products, and flavored nicotine pouches. These are disguised as safer alternatives, deliberately targeting children and adolescents. An estimated 11 million adolescents, ages 13-15, are almost 30% of the global total for this age group and are already obsessed with tobacco products in our region. The theme of World Cigarette Day 2025 encourages us to uncover the machinations of these dangerous industries. Flavored nicotine and tobacco products, attractive packaging, social media influencer support, and misleading health claims are manipulation tools designed to recruit new users and make existing users addicted. We call on all countries to take bold action. Enhanced implementation of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) and MPower regulations

Enforce a comprehensive ban on nentps

Expanding high-quality cigarette stop service

Protecting health policies from interference in the tobacco industry in line with Article 5.3 of the WHO FCTC

Misleading promotions against surrogate ads, smokeless cigarettes and arecanut products;

Invest in youth-led campaigns, peer education and school health programs to build tobacco resistance and prevent initiation. It also urges Member States to invest in decomposed data collection, strengthen research into local tobacco trends and their determinants, close regulatory loopholes, and strengthen enforcement of tobacco control laws on the ground to stay ahead of evolving industry fraud. Not only is it premature to use tobacco, it also deepens poverty, damages the environment, and burdens families and health systems. Tobacco Day in this world is a call for vigilance and action. Let's work together to “demote all charms” to reveal its true face: illness, death, and despair. Together, we can create a future where children live freely from the shadows of cigarettes and enjoy a healthier and longer life.

