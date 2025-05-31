New treatments could turn progressive prostate cancer into a “chronic disease” instead of death penalty

Many people with prostate cancer live much longer for new treatments, says a leading prostate cancer doctor. Although they are often not cures, these innovations turn into diseases once considered death penalty, and in some patients it becomes a chronic disease that can be managed for years.

Dr. Laurence Klotz, a urological oncologist at the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center and chairman of Prostate Cancer Research at Toronto Hospital, says that patients with metastatic prostate cancer have spread to other parts of the body.

“In many cases, illnesses can be controlled for a long time, but treatments are generally not included in the card,” Klotz told Dr. Brian Goldman, host of CBC Podcasts. dose .

Former US President Joe Biden recently announced that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer It spread to the bone, which raised questions about what the prognosis would be for him, for others whose prostate cancer was not detected at previous stages.

Biden's case could be the “worst end” of the prostate cancer spectrum, Clotz said. That's because not only is the disease spreading, but how quickly his cancer cells can replicate based on how they look under a microscope. But the scenario is extremely rare, says Clotz.

“So, for example, 15 years ago, the average patient with metastatic prostate cancer would live about three years, but now it's survival Like 5-6 years He said.

Clotz, a professor at the University of Toronto's Department of Surgery, also has “a huge range around that estimate.”

“There are patients who can live 10 or 15 years despite metastatic disease. Unfortunately, despite all these new treatment advances, there are other patients whose disease progresses very rapidly.

Thomas Flannery is one of those people who have been managed for many years with advanced prostate cancer. A Toronto resident was first diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2011 in 56. At that time, my family doctor decided to perform a prostate-specific antigen blood test as part of the physical physics.

It caused a biopsy and discovered cancer in both the prostate half and the semen vesicles, a gland that produces fluid that becomes semen.

“I had a radical prostatectomy with Dr. Clotz in Sunnybrook and then I did what I called androgen ablation therapy for three years,” Flannery said. At the time, the disease had already spread to Flannery's lymph nodes.

New treatments

Androgen deprivation therapy suppresses the body's production of testosterone. This is the hormone that most prostate cancers need to survive. This is part of many treatments Flannery has needed over the years, including the 2020 chemotherapy course.

New treatment options could be key to improving people's lives.

Standard androgen deprivation therapy works by telling testmaru to stop the production of testosterone, said medical oncologist and prostate cancer researcher Kim Chi.

“I know that over the last five to ten years, you'll just do it on your own, but it's very effective at first, but cancer can return very quickly,” said Chi, who is also vice president and chief medical officer at BC Cancer.

This is because cancer attracts testosterone from other parts of the body, such as the adrenal glands, and also because prostate cancer can produce its own testosterone.

However, a new class of drugs called androgen receptor pathway inhibitors blocks the body's ability to absorb these sources of testosterone, Chi said.

“Not only are you blocking gasoline, which is testosterone, you're also blocking receptors, or you're actually blocking it from receiving that gasoline,” he said. “It's like putting a clog on a fuel line.”

I will develop your life

These new drugs are available Survival rate has been dramatically improved said Chi, who is also a professor at the medical school at the University of British Columbia.

For the prostate cancer portion, which has been shown to be associated with genetic mutations, he promises new drugs that appear to be poised to extend the new drugs that target the genes, he said.

“I hope this has turned into a chronic disease that we manage and put under control. No, we can't cure it, but we can control it over the years,” Chi said.

“If we could manage someone in five, ten, fifteen, twenty years, until something else inevitably took your life, we did a good job too.

Lifestyle factors

Now in 70 years, Flannery says he advises others with advanced prostate cancer to not only stick closely to drug regimens, but also to pay close attention to lifestyle factors.

He said he adheres to the Mediterranean diet due to health benefits and has significantly reduced the amount of red meat he eats.

“The thing that's very important and really hard to explain to people is the need to exercise.”

A healthy diet and regular exercise helps counter some of the negative effects of androgen deprivation therapy, he said.

“It's important to keep your weight at the amount of trim,” he said. “You don't have to be a gym rat, but you need to shape yourself so you don't get secondary comorbidities like diabetes.”

At age 70, Flannery has now retired from her aerospace industry job, working as a patient advocate and consulting with researchers on new treatment protocols. He has launched a national support group for people with advanced prostate cancer and offers peer counseling.

“Now I'm the general contractor for building a new home,” Flannery said. “I like riding bikes. I like skiing both cross-country and downhill.”

He and his wife also enjoy sailing.

This is all of this despite the fact that Flannery's disease is currently widely metastasized, including the capsule surrounding the lungs.

“I'm relatively healthy right now. Outwardly, no one knows I have prostate cancer,” he said. “I have to take my medication every day.”