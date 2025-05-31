Health
Will this tick season be America's worst? Here's what you need to know
Peak season It is approaching the entire United States, and researchers hope to be particularly brutal this summer.
But is that the worst ever?
“The TickGuy,” Mathers said, Dr. Thomas, University of Rhode Island Entomologist Independence It's too early to call it, but the numbers look anxious – he received more submissions of ticks on the larvae carrying Lyme disease to the university Tickspotters Platform So far, it is more than weekly average for the same period of the past decade.
“I don't know yet whether the answer is up yet, but I think it's just based on the number of larval black-leg mites I've seen over the past few weeks,” he explained.
Mathers pointed it out Federal data Tick-related emergency room visits have increased this year, with visits almost doubled from 70 in April to 131 in May.
Other researchers who also count mites have noticed a major jump in the specimen.
Dr. Saravanan Thangamani, a professor at SUNY Upstate Medical College in New York, runs the Upstate Tick Testing Laboratory, and warns that he was sent to the lab at the same time last year. Increased by 217%.
“Based on the trends in mites submissions I have observed so far, I expect a worse mites season than the previous year,” he warned.
But Rutgers University professor and entomologist Dina Fonseca is not yet ready to make the call. She is part of a submission project called New Jersey checks out four sciences!
She said people say it's the worst year for Tick and point out that there is no standardized mites monitoring. They're looking at more submissions as well, but I don't know if that's just because more people are reporting them.
“Frankly, I don't have enough data to say, 'Is it a worse year than normal, or a better year than normal?” “We don't know,” explained Fonseca.
What threats do we pose?
In any case, increasing activity between June and July exposes Americans to 90 species of mites and carry diseases. The mites are on both coasts, but they are Found primarily in the eastern US Some people are placed more widely, like brown dog ticks and black leg mites.
While you may not be prepared for the mites while outside activities or camping, you will be sentenced to death, which is a very rare outcome.
People bitten by mites You may be exposed to the pausan virusbabesiosis, anaplasmosis, nucleosis, Lyme disease, and other pathogens that can cause human disease. People can be affected by multiple illnesses at once.
The black-legged ticks of larvae are what people say they need to really worry because they can infect four different disease factors. It includes Lyme disease It can lead to facial paralysis Unprocessed heartbeats.
nevertheless Bigger than larva miteslarval ticks are merely the size of poppy seeds. They may be difficult to find even for those who know the mites in their area and where they live.
“Look at the Lincoln bowtie with a penny. That's the size of the ticks of the larva blackleggeded,” Fonseca said.
Exposure and prevention
It's easy to miss mites, but it can take about two days for the transmission to occur after biting. People who find mites on their skin You need to remove them with tweezers as soon as possible. Anyone who develops a rash or fever after removal should consult a doctor.
As far as prevention is concerned, knowledge is power. Reduce exposure It's the best way to avoid negative health outcomes. Mother advises people to follow what he calls “three TS.” Wear tight clothes, put the legs of your shirt and pants in, and dressed treated with 0.5% permethrin repellent.
“If they don't apply repellents, they can be ruthless,” Fonseca said. Mathers remembered a trip to Fire Island, and as a result, he was exposed to “literally hundreds” of fast ticks.
Unfortunately, as the weather changes, you may be able to pick up a bloody hitchhiker. There is a warm, humid world, and in such a condition, parasites thrive and mites have been observed moving north. Dryness in the South is their enemy.
“One of the easiest ways to kill mites is to dry out one from them,” Fonseca said.
