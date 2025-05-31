Health
Cannabis foods that are as dangerous to heart health as smoking marijuana, discover
Long term Cannabis use In either form, the risk of heart disease is increased.
In a new study, researchers from San Francisco, California determined that eating edible cannabis, such as gummies, had the same effect. Cardiovascular risk Smoking as marijuana.
This risk stems from a decrease in vascular function, according to a study published in Jama Cardiology on May 28th.
The study included 55 people aged 18 to 50 who were “outwardly healthy.”
Participants were divided into three groups. Smoking regularly According to a press release from UCSF, people who ate foods containing THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and marijuana that did not use cannabis.
Cannabis users consumed the substance at least three times a week for at least a year.
On average, smokers had the habit for 10 years, while those who consumed foods did so for five years, the release states.
(Photo: John Waford/Sopa Image/South via Getty Image)
In September 2024, participants took the test to determine how well the vessels were functioning and whether the cells aligned with the vessels were affected.
It was found that all cannabis users have “decreased vascular function” comparable to those who smoke.
Their vascular function was about half as much as those who did not use cannabis.
This side effect is associated with a higher risk of heart attacks. Hypertension Other cardiovascular conditions were noted by researchers.
Participants who smoked marijuana also found that serum changes could damage cells covered by blood vessels and lymphatic vessels. This is an effect not seen in people who ate edible cannabis.
Researchers noted that they do so for a number of reasons, while both smoking marijuana and consuming food affects vascular function.
Shingles vaccines have unexpected effects on heart health
“Chronic cannabis smoking and THC intake were associated with endothelial dysfunction. [impaired functioning of the endothelial cells lining the inside of blood vessels] Similar to what was observed in tobacco smokers, but apparently occurring through a clear mechanism, the researchers wrote.
“This study increases our understanding of the potential vascular health risks associated with cannabis use and provides more evidence that cannabis use is not benign.”
Dr. Bradley Serwer, Chief Medical Officer of Bitalsolution, a Maryland-based cardiologist and chief medical officer, said he was not surprised by the findings, as Ingenovis' health company, which provides cardiovascular and anesthesia services to hospitals around the country.
“We know that chronic use of THC-containing compounds can result in negative results The impact on health -This study only reaffirms these previous studies,” Serwer, who was not involved in the UCSF study, told Fox News Digital.
This study had several limitations.
“The variability in cannabis strains complicates standardization,” the researchers wrote. “Self-reported cannabis use may introduce recall bias. Therefore, participants were asked at multiple points: online surveys, eligibility interviews, and prior to each visit.”
It was also difficult to determine whether vascular function could have been influenced by lifestyle factors. Like stressexposure to caffeine and indirect smoke, they pointed out.
Selwer noted that this was a “very small” study of just 55 people, all living in the San Francisco Gulf region.
“This study did not allow variability in various strains of cannabis and used a self-report study.
“They looked for physiological endpoints, but not hard endpoints. Heart attack, stroke Or death. It should be speculated that physiological endpoints lead to cardiovascular events. ”
However, the cardiologist said he agreed to the conclusion that the use of cannabis is “not benign.”
“Chronic use has potential cardiovascular risks,” he warned. “There is a therapeutic use of cannabis and the decision to use or avoid it should be made with all the benefits and risks in mind.”
In general, Selwer said he warned all patients to avoid unnecessary cardiac risks.
“As clinicians, we need to weigh the benefits and risks. Medicine/drug Or intervening, he said. “If risk outweighs the benefits, then that should be avoided.”
This study was funded primarily by the National Institute of Drug Abuse. California Cannabis Director. California Tobacco-related Diseases Program. National Heart, Lung and Blood Research Institute. Tobacco products for FDA centers.
Fox News Digital reached out to a cannabis industry organisation requesting comment.
|
