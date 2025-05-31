What is the most common mental health misinformation on Tiktok? |Tictok

1. Normal emotions pathology Several videos on borderline personality disorders suggest symptoms that are everyday experiences, such as feeling anxious when people change plans, experiencing mood swings, fear of abandonment, and reflecting the behavior of people who are liked. Another video aims to show how depression appears in the workplace as lack of concentration, fatigue, low energy levels, loss of appetite and hypersensitivity. “Some of the symptoms overlap with depression, but these can be attributed to a variety of suffering and struggles,” says Liam Modlin, a therapist and psychology researcher at King's College London.

2. Misuse of therapeutic language According to one video, people with bipolar disorder are shaky. Because the emotional pendulum swings wider and faster than most. But this is a misconception. Because people experience extended mood changes over weeks rather than rapid “mood fluctuations.” “This is an example of misappropriate mental health diagnosis and misrepresenting or justifying behavior,” said Dan Poulter, a former health minister and NHS psychiatrist. “People with bipolar disorder may feel this trivial thing in the experience of living with debilitating and serious mental illness.” Another popular video suggests that when someone dies from suicide, they become “almost bipolar” – “Language [that] Professor Rina Dutta, consultant psychiatrist and professor of psychiatry at King's College London, said: Another video claims that the signs of abuse are constantly apologizing. It breaks between small differences of opinion. You need peace of mind. I'm struggling to be open. Be sensitive to criticism and hide your feelings. “The behavior it describes exists in potentially abusive dynamics, but it is not exclusive to abuse and can occur in a variety of other contexts,” Modlin said. “By presenting these indications without adequate context or diagnostic nuance, the video risks encouraging viewers to self-diagnose or mislead complex relationship struggles as abuse.”

3. Inevitable treatment and false claims This was the most common form of misinformation contained in videos. One video promoted the method that said it had fewer side effects and fewer side effects than antidepressants that can “heal from trauma in an hour,” and allowed me to write about my trauma experience non-stop for 15 minutes. “There is no research that suggests that this is sufficient for treatment and definitely not an hour. There is a risk of independent enforcing this traumatic mindset without the assistance of an experienced therapist.” Another clip suggests that crying is self-sedative and is suitable for processing emotions, including stimulating the release of cortisol. “The changes in cortisol associated with crying are complicated and cannot be distilled like this,” said psychotherapist Amy Darden. “While crying can bring relief, it is not always. It may be self-sedating, but if a crying person is crying negatively, they may not experience this benefit and may feel acute shame.” Some videos featured hryv quotes that they deemed useless, such as “If you don't change, you're making a choice.” Meanwhile, another popular quote states: “This is a huge simplification of how you can deal with complex emotional states,” Darden said. “It appears to be drawn from behavioral activation in CBT, but there is no context or personalization.” Specific breathing techniques to treat anxiety were facilitated in another video. “There is no single, universally effective breathing technique that can be useful in all cases,” said David Okai, consultant neuropsychiatrist. “If performed incorrectly, exercise can be equivalent to hyperventilation. This can be very uncomfortable and exacerbate anxiety.” Another video suggests that depression is caused by alcohol, tobacco, MSG, caffeine, sugar, and hydrolyzed wheat. Modlin said that while life-system factors can contribute, “this framing is very simple and potentially misleading.” Other clips advertise supplements such as saffron, magnesium glycinate, and sacred basil extract to alleviate anxiety. Psychiatrist Famia Ascari said there are several studies that show benefits to some of these, but it is not a sufficient consensus that they become part of clinical practice – they are also manufactured supplements, in contrast to the “natural” claims of character.