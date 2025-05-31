Health
More than half of the top 100 mental health contain misinformation, the study says | Mental Health
More than half of all top trending videos that offer mental health advice Tiktok It contains false information, and the Guardian investigation found.
People are More and more Although they turned to social media for mental health support, research has revealed that many influencers are pitching misinformation, including misused treatment language, “quick fix” solutions, and false claims.
Those seeking help face suspicious advice, such as eating oranges in the shower to reduce anxiety. Promotion of supplements with a limited evidence base to reduce anxiety, such as saffron, magnesium glycinate, and sacred basil. How to heal the injury within an hour. Guidance presenting normal emotional experiences as signs of borderline personality disorder or abuse.
Lawmakers and experts said the findings that social media platforms are useless, harmful, and sometimes dangerous mental health advice is “dam disease” and “concerned,” prompting the government to tighten regulations to protect its citizens from the spread of misinformation.
The Guardian filmed the top 100 videos posted under the #MentalHealthTips hashtag on Tiktok and shared them with psychologists, psychiatrists and academic experts.
Experts have established that 52 out of 100 videos offer advice on dealing with trauma, neurodiversity, anxiety, depression and severe mental illness.
David Okay, a consultant neuropsychiatrist and researcher of psychology at King's College London, is a London psychology researcher who reviewed anxiety and depression-related videos, and said that several posts misused a treatment language that, for example, misused, using health, anxiety and mental disorders as compatible, “it could lead to confusion about what mental illness actually fascinates me.”
Many videos provided general advice based on narrow personal experiences and anecdotal evidence.
The post reflects social media that “can overshadow the more subtle reality of eligible treatment tasks” and “simply covering the short form of attention-grabbing sound bits.” The video is also overemphasized. “There is strong evidence in favour of treatment effectiveness, but it's important to emphasize that it's not a magic, quick fix, or a one-size-fits-all solution,” he said.
Dan Poulter, a former health minister and NHS psychiatrist who reviewed the video on severe mental illness, said some of them “are sick with everyday experiences and emotions, suggesting that they are on par with the diagnosis of serious mental illness.”
“This provides misinformation to impressive people and can also make life experiences mediocre for people with serious mental illnesses.”
Amber Johnston, a recognized psychologist by the British Psychological Association who reviewed the trauma videos, said that while most videos contain true nuggets, they tend to become over-generals, while minimizing the complexity of post-traumatic stress disorder or trauma symptoms.
“Each video is guilty of suggesting that you have the same experience as PTSD with similar symptoms that can be easily explained on a 30-second reel. The truth is that PTSD and trauma symptoms are very individualized experiences that cannot be compared across people and require a trained, certified clinician,” she said.
“Tiktok spreads misinformation by suggesting that there are universal hints and truths of secrets that can actually make viewers even worse when these hints are simply not cured.”
Tiktok said the video was removed if people discouraged people from seeking medical assistance or promoting dangerous treatments. When people in the UK search for terms linked to mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, autism, and post-traumatic stress disorder, they are also directed towards NHS information.
Labour MP Chi Onwurah said the technical committee she chaired was investigating misinformation on social media. A survey on the effectiveness of online safety laws in “engaging in and recommending false and/or harmful content online,” raised “serious concerns.”
“We know that the content recommendation system used on platforms like Tiktok amplifies potentially harmful misinformation, like this misleading misconception or false mental health advice,” she added. “There is clearly an urgent need to address the shortcomings of OSA and to ensure that public online safety and health can be protected.”
Liberal Democrat MP Victoria Collins agreed that the findings were “bad” and urged the government to act to keep people safe from “harmful misinformation.”
Labour MP Paulette Hamilton, who chairs the Health and Social Care Selection Committee, said mental health misinformation on social media is “concern.” “These 'tips' on social media should not be relied on behalf of professional and well-qualified support,” she said.
Professor Bernadka Dubicka, online safety lead at the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said that social media can raise awareness, but it is important for people to have access to health information based on the latest evidence from trustworthy sources. Mental illness can only be diagnosed through “a comprehensive assessment from a qualified mental health professional,” she added.
A Tiktok spokesman said: “Titktok is a place where millions of people can express themselves, share authentic mental health journeys, and find supportive communities. There are clear limitations to the methodology of this research.
“We are actively working with global health experts health The organization and the NHS promote trustworthy information on the platform and remove 98% of harmful misinformation before removing it. ”
A government spokesman said the minister is “taking action online to reduce the impact of harmful false and misinformed content” through the online safety law.
|
