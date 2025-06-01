



Celebrated as ideal by health researchers, the Mediterranean diet uses plant-based foods and avoids lean meat. Representative image. | Photo Credit: Odiseo Castrejon/Unsplash

The elderly population worldwide is growing over time. And more than 80% of them suffer from at least one chronic health disorder. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) point out that promoting global health is a priority. They both point out that a better quality diet is beneficial in preventing heart attacks, diabetes and early death. Celebrated as ideal by medical researchers, the Mediterranean diet uses plant-based foods, including vegetables, fruits, legumes, natural oils, and moderate amounts of chicken and eggs, avoiding lean meat. People who practice this diet live longer and healthier lives. Certainly, typical food with wheat or rice, dal, sabji, lots of greenery, tofu/buttermilk (and for non-vegetarians: eggs and fish have little or no meat) is essentially Mediterranean. Towards this, two recent articles highlight the best foods to consume for healthy aging. One of the April 3rd issue of the journal Naturetitled “The best and worst foods for healthy aging,” I'll point it out People who eat diets rich in fruit and vegetables are more likely to reach the age of 70 without major physical or cognitive impairment. This article provides advice that recommendations to eat many fruits and vegetables are well-founded. A large 30-year study of dietary habits shows that high diets in these foods are associated with healthier aging. Large-scale research is published Natural Medicineentitled “The Best Dietary Patterns for Healthy Aging.” Message here “Get more fiber in your diet, eat more beans, such as beans, lentils, and more fat and animal meat,” suggests that this practice can help older people live healthier lives. In this study, health professionals from the US, UK, Canada and Danish analysed data from two major studies: nurse health research (following hospital workers and health professionals) and health professional follow-up studies (examining the diet and lifestyle of men associated with serious illnesses such as cancer and cardiovascular disease). By looking at the records of 70,000 women and 30,000 men, they revealed important insights into how our dietary habits affect our health. A healthy plant-based diet was seen as highly associated with healthy aging. The researchers looked at how long-term adherence to a dietary pattern rich in plants, moderately supplemented with healthy animal-based foods, enhances healthy aging. They examined the associations between the eight healthy dietary patterns. One is called the Alternative Healthy Diet Index (AHEI), and focuses on a scoring system that evaluates dietary quality based on alignment with healthy diet recommendations (avoiding greens, low fat, low sugar, and foods that cause cancer and hypertension). The second, known as the Alternative Mediterranean Index (AMED), fits a population outside the Mediterranean region, bringing long-term benefits to older people. The third, known as the dietary approach to stop hypertension (DASH), focuses primarily on controlling hypertension. Others such as neurodegenerative delay (mind) and Mediterranean dash interventions for healthy plant-based diets (HPDI) emphasize plants-rich and nutritious diets that avoid highly processed foods. In summary, the group suggests that medium amounts of animal-based foods, in addition to diets with plant-rich foods, are ideal for a longer, healthier lifestyle.

