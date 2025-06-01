The largest egg producer in the southwest loses 95% of Arizona chickens to bird flu





Buckeye, Arizona (Clo/Grey News) – Arizona Farm and one of the largest egg producers in the United States confirmed on Friday that they have lost almost the entire state's chicken. According to Hickman's Family Farmabout 6 million birds have been lost due to the avian flu. “I'm here today. We're going to tell you that we've lost 95% of the chickens in the state,” said Glenn Hickman, president and CEO of Hickman's Family Farm. Hickman said the chickens began to show symptoms two weeks ago on one of the farms. The swab was sent to the University of Arizona for analysis and avian influenza was detected. “We closed all traffic between the farm and all our staff, and everything we could do to isolate that farm wasn't working,” Hickman said. “We have slowly lost three other farms and replacement prets over the past two weeks.” According to Hickman, this is the first time in 81 years that the company has failed to meet 100% of its customer demands. Family Farm said it is working to find alternative suppliers to keep Arizona stores and restaurants in stock. However, Hickman also announced that the situation has forced him to reduce the number of farm staff. The egg producers have around 850 employees, including contract workers and state prisoners. “They all have families, but unfortunately they'll be affected by the inability to hire everyone when they rebuild our farm,” Hickman said. It is unclear how many employees will be affected. Hickman said it would take almost two years to fully replicate the farm. “We need to have access to a vaccine that the federal government has already approved, we need to be able to start giving it to our flocks, and the more we start vaccinating poultry herds in our country, the more we can go back to normalized operations,” explained Hickman. Hickman says prevention is the next priority for families as measures are in place to eliminate the virus. Egg prices are expected to rise in the Phoenix area, as most of the valley egg supply comes from Arizona. Copyright 2025 Kpho Gray Local Media, Inc.

