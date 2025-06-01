



It's no longer fun and it's not content.More than half of the most popular ticoku videos related to mental health spread misinformation, pose a huge risk to users suffering from complex situations, UK experts warn. recently Research conducted by the Guardian Clearly, those seeking immediate relief and solutions to problems like trauma, depression, anxiety may find themselves suffering more, following the flawed advice they have obtained from widely popular social media platforms. what's happening?

This study looked at the top 100 videos featured in Tiktok's hashtag #MentalHealthTips, and was then reviewed by psychological experts for accuracy and potential harm. Researchers identified 52 videos that provided misleading mental health advice on topics such as trauma, neurogenesis, anxiety and depression. Some clips provided vague and ineffective advice. What do experts say?

Amber Johnson, a certified psychologist with the British Psychological Association, told the Guardian: She added: “Each video tends to suggest that everyone experiences PTSD the same way, with similar symptoms that can be properly explained in a 30-second clip. ”“This misinformation can mislead an impressive audience and trivialize the life experiences of individuals with serious mental illness,” said Dan Poulter, a psychiatrist with the National Health Agency. Experts criticized these videos for misusing therapeutic language, relying on individual anecdotes, and making a drastic generalization that overlooks the complexity of various mental health conditions.Experts warned that such dangerous hints could distort public perceptions of mental illness, and urged government officials to implement stronger safeguards against the spread of harmful misinformation. David Okay, a psychological researcher at King's College London, said: ” What does Tiktok say about it?

In response to these findings, Tiktok defended its platform, emphasizing that it provides space for millions of people to express themselves and share a “real” mental health journey. A spokesman for the platform said, “There are clear limitations to the methodology of this study, which opposes free expression and implies that people should not be allowed to share their stories. We will actively work with the World Health Organization and NHS health experts to promote reliable information and remove 98% of harmful misinformation before being reported to us. ”Tiktok provides insights and connects individuals seeking mental health information, but in general, we do not recommend professional advice on professional advice, particularly when it comes to mental health. It is important to approach Tiktok's mental health content with a critical eye and consult with qualified experts about accurate diagnosis and treatment.The popular app is currently facing several lawsuits in the US, accusing children of injuring their mental health through addictive traits and dangerous content that contribute to an increase in depression and anxiety. Weekly Health News (May 20-26)

