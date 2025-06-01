



Produced by the human body Vitamin d When exposed to sunlight Therefore, it is commonly known as the “Sunshine Vitamin.” This vitamin plays an important role in supporting mother and fetal well-being, as it can be affected by a lack of vitamin D. pregnancy result. Pregnancy Power Nutrients: How to safely get enough vitamin D for you and your baby? (Image by Pixa Bay) The importance of vitamin D during pregnancy In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Garima Jain, MBBS, DNB, CIMP, CGC, CCCGDM, CCCGDM, Obstetrics, Gynecology and Gynecology at Apollo Cradle & Children's Hospital in Brookfield, Bengaluru, “Calcium is properly absorbed during pregnancy. For the body needed for stronger teeth and bone development, Vitamin D also regulates the immune system, reduces inflammation and promotes mother's health.” It is important that pregnant women have vitamin D during pregnancy to avoid giving birth to a child with ADHD. Research suggests that infants born to mothers with appropriate levels of vitamin D are less likely to develop conditions such as asthma or rickets, but insufficient levels of vitamin D in the blood are likely to be pregnant, pre-pregnant diabetes, pre-pregnancy, pre-pregnancy, preterm birth, and the weight of the baby is low. Sunlight as a source of vitamin D and risk factors Dr. Galima Jain said, “When your skin is exposed to sunlight, your body naturally produces vitamin D. Sunlight is beneficial in producing vitamin D, but excessive exposure is harmful. She said, “During pregnancy, women are at risk of increasing skin sensitivity, which is exposed to liver, skin pigmentation. Exposure to the sun early in the morning or late afternoon is almost safe and healthy compared to remaining in the sun at peak times. Nutrition sources and supplements Dr. Galima Jain said: “Including these during your diet can help you stay healthy, as sunlight alone may not provide enough vitamin D, including dietary sources such as fortified milk, eggs, salmon and cod liver oil. Researchers say the difference between a baby born in the summer and a few months in winter can depend on how much sunlight a mother is exposed to during her pregnancy. Sunlight is essential to help your body produce vitamin D, especially during pregnancy. However, moderation should be practiced to avoid the risk of excessive exposure. Like finite or harmful things, natural sunlight can be replaced by a balanced diet and supplementation. Obtaining enough vitamin D from sunlight, food and supplements can help ensure healthier pregnancy and more positive outcomes for mothers and babies. Reader Note: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek advice from a doctor if you have any questions about your condition.

