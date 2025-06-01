



Tim Dale BBC News, Yorkshire Canterbury Archaeology Trust Borrelia Recurrentis samples were found in human remains from various archaeological sites across the UK Researchers at Bradford University were involved in the analysis and discovered that the ancient DNA of fever-causing bacteria has evolved over thousands of years. Borrelia Recurrentis Bacteria causes recurrent fever. This is a disease that involves many recurrent episodes of fever that are seen today in poorly sanitary and overcrowded areas such as refugee camps. It is the distant good for bacteria that cause Lyme disease. Working with the Francis Crick Institute and UCL on an archaeological human bone sample, researchers believe this work will help show how future diseases develop and change. Four samples from across England tested positive for Borrelia rerentis, caused by bacteria spreading in lice bites rather than mites. Samples dating back to the Middle Ages and the Iron Age were obtained from the skeletons of infected people. These included bone DNA and tooth fragments from the female skeleton of Wet One Slack, an Iron Age archaeological site in East Yorkshire, and fragments from ruins in Canterbury, Kent, Paulton, Cheshire, and South Gloucestershire. Scientists were ordered to sequence the entire genome, the complete DNA set of the organism from four samples. Samples ranging from 2,300 to 600 years ago included the oldest Borrelia Recurrentis genome to date. Bradford University Dr. Jo Buckberry said the work revealed how the use of wool has changed the diseases that affect people This study discovered how recurrent fever can spread from lice to mites. This could have been coincided with changes in human lifestyles, such as living together and the beginning of the wool trade. “It's really exciting to work with ancient DNA specialists to identify diseases more than you wouldn't find in skeletons,” said Dr. Joe Buckberry, a student from the Archaeology and Forensic Science School at Bradford University. “Celebrating Bradford 2025 and looking back at our role in the historic wool trade, it's fascinating to see that our archaeological research contributes to an understanding of how wool use has changed diseases that have affected people in the past.” Steve Potbin Bacterial samples were found in age ranges from 2,300 to 600 years ago Researchers saw differences between ancient and modern borelia recurrentis, and found that about 4,000-6,000 years ago, the species was likely to diverge from its nearest mite-borne cousin B. duttonii. This study found that changes from bacterial ticks to lice transmission occurred during the transition from the Neolithic or New Stone Age to the Early Bronze Age. Pontusskoglund, group leader of the Francis Crick Institute's Ancient Genomics Institute, said: “The point we identified suggests that changes in human societies, such as new clothing materials and living in large groups, could have allowed Borrelia's recurrentis to jump the vector and become more deadly. This is an example of how pathogens and humans co-evolved.”

