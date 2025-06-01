The exact cause of pre-sparative syndrome remains unknown, but researchers believe it may have something to do with the blood supply and circulation of the affected placenta. Photos only used for representational purposes only | Photo credit: Getty Images

Last week, on May 22nd, a day of World Pre-Lamp Disease was observed to raise awareness about pre-Lamp Disease, a complication of pre-pregnancy. This year's theme, Ask Me About Eclampsia, aims to launch open conversations and raise awareness about the condition. With that in mind, here's what you need to know about prelammosis.

What is pre-sexual syndrome?

Pre-salpsis is a serious condition that occurs during pregnancy, usually about 20 weeks later, and is often marked by hypertension and proteins in the urine. This condition can also affect other organs in the body, including the kidneys, liver and brain, so careful monitoring and management is required. Untreated pre-lampsy can have serious and fatal consequences for mothers and babies. Some women may develop pre-lamp syndrome after the baby is born. This is known as postnatal pre-EC syndrome.

What causes pre-lampsia in the child?

The exact cause of pre-sparative syndrome remains unknown, but researchers believe it may have something to do with the blood supply and circulation of the affected placenta. The placenta is an organ that develops in the uterus during pregnancy, connecting the mother and baby via the umbilical cord. It provides oxygen and essential nutrients to the growing fetus and removes waste.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), pre-lamp syndrome affects 2 to 8% of pregnancies around the world. There are approximately 46,000 mothers' deaths due to pre-ecchiosis and deaths of approximately 5,00,000 fetal or neonatal infants per year. It states that pre-academia and pre-academia (complications of pre-academia) are responsible for approximately 10% of maternal deaths in Asia and Africa.

Who is at risk for pre-lampsia?

Risk factors for pre-lamping syndrome include multiple babies, pre-lamps, pre-lamps, and pre-lamps, obesity, history of pre-lamps during pregnancy, or family history, as well as gaps in first pregnancy, pregnancy age 35 and over, and time periods of 10 and over.

What are the signs and symptoms of pre-lammedia?

For many people, there are no signs or symptoms of pre-lammed disease, and are often diagnosed only during visits to health care providers. In some cases, symptoms include hypertension, proteinuria (excessive protein in the urine), severe headaches, changes in vision such as blurred vision and light sensitivity and flashing, abdominal pain (just under the ribs), nausea and vomiting and swelling in the face, and hands and feet.

How is it diagnosed?

Pre-lamp syndrome is diagnosed and WHO is diagnosed based on hypertension (blood pressure ≥140/90 mm Hg) and proteinuria (≥0.3g/24 hours) after 20 weeks of pregnancy. However, recently there has been a recognition that there is no proteinuria. Federation of Indian Obstetrics and Gynecology Society (FOGSI) Recommended for Excellent Clinical Practice in 2019Pre-Lamp is defined as a multisystem inflammatory disorder beyond 20 weeks of pregnancy, characterized by the onset of de novo of hypertension (bp =/> 140/90 mmHg). However, he adds that in the absence of proteinuria, atypical mutants of pre-school with neurological, hematological, liver, renal symptoms, or fetal growth restriction, are recognized.

According to US obstetric gynecologist guidelines, the diagnosis of pre-lammedia no longer requires detection of high levels of protein in the urine (proteinuria). Pre-salpsis can now be diagnosed by persistent hypertension that occurs during the postnatal period, which is associated with many proteins in the urine, or by new development of platelet loss, kidney or liver problems, lung fluid, or signs of brain problems such as seizure or visual impairment.

What complications can you develop?

Without treatment, pre-ecchiosis can cause severe complications in both mothers and babies. These include: Lamp disease in which a patient may develop a seizure and become coma. HELLP syndrome (hemolytic, elevated liver enzymes, low platelet count), liver and blood coagulation disorders. Potentially dangerous to both mothers and infants, damage to the mother's kidneys, kidneys, brain and lung organs. Suddenly, the placenta, which is the placenta that is isolated from the lining of the uterus before birth, is another potential complication.

Baby complications include premature birth and fetal growth restrictions. This occurs when your baby does not receive the proper oxygen or nutrients, causing it to slow growth.

How will it be treated?

Treatment involves managing the condition and closely monitoring until the optimal time for the baby to give birth. This depends on the severity of the condition and the age of pregnancy of the fetus. The goal of treatment is to prevent complications and ensure safe outcomes for mothers and babies. Medicines may contain anti-medications, anticonvulsants, and corticosteroids.

Generally, pre-lampsia disappears within the last few weeks of birth. However, blood pressure and other signs/symptoms may need to be closely monitored for some time after birth.

If pre-lammed symptoms develop after delivery, you will need to see a doctor immediately.

Can I prevent pre-lampsia in my child?

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, such as maintaining a healthy weight with proper exercise and a balanced diet, is a number of factors that can help. Healthcare providers can also prescribe low-dose aspirin in case the patient is at risk for pre-lamp syndrome. It is important to consult your doctor before taking medications or supplements.