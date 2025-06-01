summary: Longitudinal studies show that people who are naturally delayed and who have so-called “night owls” are more likely to experience faster cognitive decline than early people. Researchers found that unhealthy behaviors common in the evening, such as lack of sleep, smoking and drinking, may explain some of this risk.

This study showed that 25% of cognitive decline are associated with these habits, especially among highly educated individuals who often face early work schedules that conflict with natural rhythms. Chronotypes are primarily genetic, but matching your daily routine to a biological clock can help protect your brain health over the long term.

Important facts:

Night type showed faster cognitive decline over the course of 10 years.

Risks are partially explained by more smoking, drinking, and lack of sleep.

Working against your natural sleep rhythm can cause brain health to worsen.

Are you in the morning or in the evening?

People who wake up late at night and sleep late are more likely to suffer from cognitive decline than people in the morning, according to a UMCG study.

“The good news is that adjusting behavior can partially affect this cognitive decline,” says Anna Wentzler, a researcher whose researchers contribute to the prevention of dementia.

As we are old, more and more people with dementia are. In a large national study, the Bird-NL project, UMCG, along with many partners, is studying ways to prevent dementia.

“The fact is that my brain got worse after I was 40,” says Wentzler. “We're studying which lifestyle or other factors can reduce the risk of dementia.”

What is your chronotype?

Wentzler's research field is sleep.

“Using lifeline data, I look at the rhythm of people's sleep. Are you an early bird or an owl at night? It's difficult to adjust what your biological clock (so-called chronotype) is, but you can adjust your life as much as you can in your life. In my research, I have looked at whether your chronotype influences your cognition through behavior.

Based on a survey where Lifeline participants were met about their sleep duration, Wenzler was able to determine the extent to which people were extreme early or slow sleeping pills and everything in between.

She then looked at the results of a 10-year cognitive function test. How did your score differ from your initial score after 10 years?

More frequent unhealthy behavior in the evening

Conclusion: Night people decline cognitively faster than morning people.

“Unhealthy behaviors such as smoking, drinking, and unhealthy eating occur more frequently in the evenings,” says Wentzler.

“In our study, we also saw this: people at night smoke and drink more frequently and exercise less. 25% of the risk of cognitive decline can be explained by studies from smoking and lack of sleep.

Interestingly, the differences were seen mainly in highly educated people.

“It probably has to do with their sleep rhythm. They are often people who have to get back to work early in the morning, and therefore are more likely to fall asleep too much and have too little rest in their brains.

Genetic evolution

Wentzler herself is the early bird of the night owl, explaining how people's biological clocks are genetically altered.

“Children are morning people. That changes when you reach puberty, when you become night people. Around your twenties, it gradually returns to morning people for most people.

“By the age of 40, most people are morning people again. But this certainly isn't for everyone. In this way, night people are out of the norm.

Counterfeit as little as possible

There's very little you can do about being a night person. That's why Wentzler recommends doing as little as possible for your body.

“You can fall asleep early, but if your body is not producing melatonin yet (Sleep Hormones Edition) it won't work: your body just doesn't want to sleep yet.

“We believe that lower and middle school people are likely to have jobs that allow them to take into account their sleep rhythm, such as in the hospitality industry or night shift jobs.

“If this is not possible, your brain will not get enough rest and are more likely to adopt bad habits. If you consider more of the evening people who now have to work early, that's a good thing, for example, by giving them the option to start later.”

Follow-up survey

Meanwhile, Wentzler's research continues.

“We are now looking into whether people in the evening are more likely to develop dementia. The rate of cognitive decline in middle-aged years doesn't necessarily mean that they are at a higher risk of dementia. Our research is looking forward to learning more about this, which will ultimately help people to be able to give informed advice on how to prevent dementia.

Abstract

Chronotypes as potential risk factors for cognitive decline: the mediating role of sleep quality and health behavior in a 10-year follow-up study

background

Maintaining cognitive health is an urgent global priority as life expectancy and aging populations around the world is increasing. Chronotypes may be a potential risk factor for cognitive decline through mediator sleep quality, alcohol consumption, physical activity, and smoking.

method

This study used data from participants over 40 years of age from the Lifelines Cohort Study (n = 23,798). Chronotypes assessed in the Munich Chronotype survey were included as continuous scores of midpoint sleep revised due to workday sleep obligations. Multiple linear regressions were examined for the association between chronotype and cognitive decline, including age, educational achievement, and gender-based mitigation. The KHB-Method was applied to test mediation through sleep quality, alcohol intake, physical activity, and smoking.

result

Cognition was assessed by the Ruff Figalural Fluency Test (RFFT) measuring nonverbal fluidity and executive function. Cognitive decline was calculated by subtracting RFFT SUM scores at baseline from 10-year follow-up scores.

result

Chronotypes were associated with cognitive decline. It was achieved educationally, not age or sex, but relaxed relationships. No significant association was observed in the low (0.07, 95% CI: -0.44, 0.57) or medium (-0.41, 95% CI: -0.88, 0.06) education group. In the high education group, each hour-hour increase in chronotypes corresponded to a 0.80-point decrease in per decade (95% CI: -1.34, -0.26). In this group, sleep quality and current smoking mediated 13.52% and 18.64% of the association, respectively.

interpretation

Chronotypes are associated with significant declines in nonverbal flow ency and executive functioning among higher-educated participants, highlighting the importance of targeted prevention strategies.

Funds

This work is part of the Bird-NL Consortium funded by the Dutch Medical Research Council, ZONMW (Dementia Research Program) Project Number. 10,510,032,120,005.