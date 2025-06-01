



Over half a million British people are believed to be dependent on them now Weight loss Drugs like ozempic And Mounjaro amid a steady global increase in people experimenting with drugs. In many cases, Weight loss Drugs help people lose weight by mimicking the hormones associated with feeling hungry and reducing their appetite. Many people have proven impactful and life-changing outcomes thanks to the regular use of dietary inhibitors. Beyond weight loss You can even help with things like an addition. However, there are also many health risks, and those considering weight loss medications are always encouraged to consult their doctor first. Report of Side effects Like “Ozenpic's Teeth” More serious health issues such as hypoglycemia. Amid the growing global demand for injectable glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) injections, research into the effects of Ozempic and Manjaro are still ongoing, and researchers are increasingly trying to understand the long-term effects of use. According to NHSPatients should only take semaglutide (the scientific name of Ozempic) for up to 2 years, but what happens after that? It's all you need to know about what happens when you stop taking weight loss medications like Mounjaro and Ozempic. Experts said more research is needed (alamy/pa) How much weight loss medication can I take? The duration of time people use weight loss medication varies from case to case and is best agreed on guidance from GP. In most cases, it is considered a long-term process and is designed to be consumed over a long period of time. Most patients do not tend to start seeing results until they use the injectable for at least 4 weeks or longer. However, according to the National Institutes of Health's Excellence (Nice), semaglutide should not be taken for more than two years. According to NBC, three out of the four patients used Wegovy Or, Ozempic in the US stopped using them within two years, but the survey did not ask respondents why. There are many reasons why people choose to stop taking such weight therapy, but some people either report side effects or it's too expensive. The new rules will come into effect on June 1st and patients will have to be consulted face to face with a nurse or healthcare professional to obtain weight loss medication. What happens if I stop taking weight loss medication? Recent research has shown that many people who have stopped taking weight loss medications will return to their original weight within a year. According to the Guardian, researchers at Oxford University have looked into data from various studies and found that most people lost about 8kg but have regained it within 10 months. Those taking new weight loss medications lost more weight, but were expected to regain weight within two years. It takes several times to leave a person's system after semaglutide and tilzepatide stop taking weight loss medication. The craving and hunger could come back, and people won't be full anymore. Many people can regain some weight during this time, and people's cholesterol and blood pressure levels can also return to previous levels. Can I stop weight gain after I stop using weight loss medication? According to Dr. Ola Otulana Cassiobury CourtPeople need to focus on maintaining an overall healthy lifestyle to reduce the likelihood of weight gain after stopping such medications. “To maintain weight after stopping these medications, we need to focus on lifestyle interventions,” he told Standard. “Especially healthy and balanced diet and consistent physical activity. “Continued support from a nutritionist or healthcare provider is also effective,” he says, “behavioral strategies such as dietary planning and potion control and weight monitoring can help you maintain weight loss.” The GP also suggested that some people could “gradually move” into medication, but only under physician supervision.

