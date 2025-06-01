“Better than drugs” to stop cancer coming back after treatment, trials found | Cancer

Exercise reduces the risk of cancer patients dying in a third, stopping tumors coming back, and is even more effective than drugs, according to the results of groundbreaking trials that could transform health guidelines around the world.

For decades, doctors have recommended adopting a healthy lifestyle to reduce the risk of developing cancer. However, up until now there has been little evidence of possible effects that may occur after diagnosis.

Currently the world's first trial involving patients in the US, UK, Australia, France and Canada Israel It was found that a structured exercise regime after treatment can dramatically reduce the risk of death, illness coming back, or developing new cancers.

The results were presented in Chicago at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), the world's largest cancer conference, and were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

For the first time, there was clear evidence that many of the drugs currently prescribed to patients are even better at preventing cancer recurrence and death, said one of the world's top cancer doctors.

Dr. Julie Grallow, ASCO's Chief Medical Officer who was not involved in the 10-year study, said the quality of the findings is “highest level of evidence,” leading to “a major change in understanding the importance of encouraging post-treatment and post-treatment physical activity.”

Patients who started a structured exercise regime with the help of a personal trainer or health coach after completing treatment had a 37% lower risk of death, a 28% lower risk of recurrent or new cancer, and developed symptoms compared to patients who received only health advice.

Asked to include the effects of exercise on cancer patients' outcomes in context, Gralow said: [the session it was presented in] It's as good as medicine. You don't have all the side effects so I would have retired it better than drugs. ”

“It is the magnitude of many drug benefits that are approved with this type of benefit magnitude. 28% reduced the risk of occurrence and 37% reduced the risk of death.

“When we started 30 years ago, it was a time when we say calm, don't overdo yourself when you're undergoing chemotherapy. We reversed it,” she added. “I'll say that [exercise is] Better than medicine. ”

In the trial, the researchers enrolled 889 colon cancer patients between 2009 and 2023. Most (90%) had stage 3 disease. Patients were randomly assigned to participate in a structured exercise program (445) or receive a healthy lifestyle booklet (444).

People in the exercise group worked with their personal trainers for three years, twice a month and then once a month for coaching and supervised exercise sessions.

The exercise groups were coached and supported to help them achieve the set athletic goals. Their weekly goals were equivalent to 3-4 walks, from 45 to 60, but patients were able to choose how they became active. For example, some people went kayaking and skiing.

Five years later, patients in the exercise group had a 28% lower risk of recurrence or new cancer than patients in the other groups. Eight years later, the same patient was at a 37% lower risk of death than patients who had just handed over a healthy lifestyle booklet.

“After completing surgery and chemotherapy, approximately 30% of patients with high-risk and third-stage colorectal cancer ultimately experience a recurrence of the disease,” said Dr. Christopher Booth, a study author at Queens University in Kingston. Canada. “As an oncologist, one of the most common questions asked by a patient is, “What else can we do to improve our outcomes?”

“These results provide a clear answer. Exercise programs that include personal trainers reduce the risk of recurrence or new cancers, help you feel better and live longer.”

Professor Charles Swanton, Chief Clinician of cancer Research UK, which funded the UK division of research, said: “This fascinating study captures the power of exercise that transforms people's health and increases the likelihood of enduring cancer after treatment. Because of non-drug interventions, exercise offers patients significant benefits.”

For some patients, “physical activity can become a gamechanger that will change the course of recovery,” Swanton added. “The findings suggest that oncologists should consider recommending a structured exercise program after surgery to improve their survival potential.

“However, it's important to remember that exercise is not the best option for everyone. My advice for cancer patients is to talk to your doctor before taking on new physical activity.”

According to Chicago oncologists, doctors around the world are likely to change global practices, encouraging doctors around the world to discuss exercise therapy with patients after treatment.

The study was followed only by colon cancer patients, but Gralow said there was no reason to believe that the findings would not apply to other cancers. Booth said other cancer trials were needed, but added that data from the study suggested a lower incidence of breast and prostate cancer in the exercise group.

“The exercise as an intervention is simple and should be widely implemented,” says Dr. Pamela Kuntz, PhD of Yale School of Medicine.

In response to the findings, Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director for NHS England, said that tailored exercises could be “life-changing” after treatment is “really exciting.”

“These groundbreaking findings suggest that focused steps to exercise, from walking to training, can help turbo-recharge your body's ability to prevent cancer from returning after treatment and prevent more lives from saving.

“Being more active can help you maintain a healthy weight, strengthen your immune system, reduce inflammation, and boost your mood. And it's really encouraged that the exercise actually has the power to help more people survive cancer.”