Health
Multicancer detection assays remain largely elusive for early stage disease detection
Cancer detection and treatment at previous stages remains an important strategy for improving outcomes. However, typical screening methods are generally ineffective or absent in some types of cancer. Over the years of cancer detection, the “Holy Grail” is a single test that allows for seamless detection of cancer during daily medical checkups. This aspiration is closer to reality in multicancer early detection (MCED) assays that offer the potential to revolutionize screening by detecting multiple cancer types from a single blood test.
MCED was the topic of the educational session presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The session entitled “The Future of Cancer Detection is Coming” featured new research and discussions covering two summary presented at the conference.
“We currently have quality screening tests, but together we only represent half of the burden of cancer in the United States,” said Dr. Scott David Ramsey, PhD, Director of Public Health Sciences at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, in a presentation at ASCO. “However, more than half of cancer deaths are found on sites that do not have screening tests.”
MCED testing utilizes circulating tumor DNA (CTDNA), methylation patterns, RNA, and protein biomarkers present in the blood to identify cancer signals earlier than traditional methods. By leveraging advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence, these assays predict developmental tissue and guide tracking diagnosis. This technique may expand early detection beyond the limited cancer types covered by current screening recommendations.
Patients have expressed optimism about the possibility of MCED testing. A cross-sectional population-based study conducted in the UK revealed that most patients appreciated the convenience and promise of previous cancer detection, with over 93.8% saying they were “probably” or “unquestionably.”1 Such a preferred perception highlights the importance of a patient-centered screening approach that prioritizes ease of use and timely information.
Screening is a multi-stage journey
Importantly, Ramsey says the MCED tests only represent the first step in a complex, multi-stage screening pathway. For Mced to achieve its full impact, positive test results should trigger quick, safe and effective follow-up diagnosis and treatment. This process involves rapid assessment of positive findings to confirm or rule out cancer, minimizing harm from false positives, overdiagnosis, and unnecessary interventions.
Unlike diagnostic tests used in symptomatic patients, screening tests apply to asymptomatic individuals, making risk-benefit calculations more stringent. High specificity is essential to reducing false positives and the resulting patient anxiety and healthcare costs. However, improved specificity often comes at the expense of sensitivity, and manufacturers who emphasize delicate balance must navigate in their assay design.
Initial findings regarding the MCED assay are encouraged, but the evidence base remains limited. Clinical validation requires large, positive, randomized controlled trials to demonstrate safety, efficacy and clinical utility. Such studies are resource-intensive and time-consuming, but are important to ensure that MCED testing improves cancer-related outcomes without unintended harm.
Retrospective analysis and single arm studies have shown that MCED assays can detect cancer early on, leading to improved survival. However, these studies have not yet proven that MCED-induced screening reduces mortality or improves quality of life compared to standard care. Furthermore, there is a lack of long-term data on potential harm.
The latest data from ASCO has been highlighted
This session focused on two summary presented in ASCO for the MCED assay. The first study labelled Core-HH (NCT05435066) specifically evaluated blood-based methylated circulating DNA (CTDNA) tests in obese individuals.2 According to Dax Kurbegov, MD, Fasco of the Sarah Cannon Research Institute, these participants were currently selected because obesity is the second most common cancer cause in the United States.
The study included a cancer group for individuals with confirmed cancer and a control section for individuals who were not suspected of having cancer at the time of enrollment. This study examined traditional sensitivity. This was the possibility of a positive test regardless of the tumor induced (too much). We also evaluated the essential accuracy. This was a possible read that was too normal. Finally, we analyzed the too specific positive predictor (PPV). This was the probability of the correct case type among individuals that were read too much.
In this study, there were 762 samples that had undergone primary testing, of which 408 were cancerous and 354 were from non-cancer participants. The primary screening test achieved a sensitivity of 60.5% with 80% target specificity. The reflex test was completed when cancer signals were detected in the first test. The specificity of the reflex test was 98.3%. The conventional sensitivity was 43.4%. The sensitivity of stages I and II was 25.8%, and the sensitivity of stages III and IV was 80.3%.
For cancers without the current screening program, the sensitivity was 50.9%. The overall accuracy was also 36% (95% CI, 30.9%-40.9%). The best PPV is seeing upper gastrointestinal, lung and colorectal cancer. In a statistical model with 100,000 people, the test identified 51 out of 86 pancreatic and gallbladder cancers, of which eight were early stages.
“The reflex CTDNA-methylated MCED test data achieved intrinsic accuracy and clinical significance for each PPV across multiple cancer types,” Kurbegov said. “High performance was observed in cancers without an organized screening program.”
Second summary spotlight by ASCO examined data from a five-year analysis of blood-based CTDNA tests from the circulating cell-free genomic ATLAS (CCGA) study (NCT02889978).3 This study examined the survival observed in patients examined in MCED assays compared to the expected survival rates from the SEER database. Results were decomposed by people with no cancer signal detection (NCSD) and those with cancer signal detection (CSD).
For those with CSD observed, survival was 43% and the expected survival was 40% (HR, 0.72; 95% CI, 0.67-0.78). For the NCSD group, the observed survival rate was 88% compared to 81% of the expected survival rate (HR, 0.42; 95% CI, 0.35-0.50). There were significant differences between the NCSD and CSD groups, as NCSD is much better (HR, 0.60; 95% CI, 0.50-0.72).
Survival was staged similarity between CSD and SEER and NCSD and SEER. For stage I, survival rates were 66% vs 71% for CSD and SEER and 90% and 85% for NCSD and SEER, respectively. For stage IV patients, survival rates were 22% vs 16% for CSD and SEER and 56% and 32% for NCSD and SEER, respectively.
“The difference between survival between detected and undetected cases. [were] HopeCancer Center Alan Blythe, Phoenix, and Alan Blythe, Maryland, described clinical factors, particularly in stages, during presentation of the findings.
The debate explains the possibility but warns of limitations
“These summaries highlight the promise of the MCED test,” said Marie Wood, MD, Fasco and FACP of the University of Colorado in their abstract discussion. “It provides insight into testing in high-risk populations and shows that overdiagnosis is likely not a problem with MCED testing.”
Both studies of the methylation-based MCED test showed high specificity, but consistently low sensitivity to early cancers, with detection rates for such cancers hovering close to 25%, said abstract debate Maximilian Diehn, MD, MD, PhD, FASCO.
This pattern was observed in multiple case-control studies using different but technically similar methylation assays, he noted. Limited sensitivity is attributed to intrinsic biological and technical factors, such as low concentrations of tumor-derived DNA in early stage disease. These tests may effectively identify advanced cancers, but they miss many early cases. This is most important to improve long-term outcomes and reduce treatment costs.
“Methylation-based MCED testing is highly specific, but less sensitive to early stage cancer,” said Dien of Stanford University. “The performance of MCED tests in case-control studies may be overly optimistic, and randomized trials with survival endpoints are required to prove clinical utility.”
Health Equity and Access Considerations
A key concern is that new technologies like MCED can incorrectly exacerbate existing health disparities if access barriers continue. Financial, geography, and systematic obstacles need to be addressed through thoughtful policy and practice to ensure equitable uptake. Otherwise, underserved populations will remain underestimated in screening programs, potentially limiting overall public health benefits.
“Mced can save lives, but people have to be screened. Positive tests require quick and excellent follow-up,” said Jane Perlmutter of Gemini Group, MBA and Jane Perlmutter of Fasco. “Most patients are positive about the possibility of MCED, but unfortunately, I think MCED is likely to increase health disparities unless appropriate policy decisions are made.”
Managed care organizations and policy makers play a key role in creating coverage and reimbursement frameworks that support widespread and equitable MCED implementations. Designing programs that reduce patient out-of-pocket costs, integrate culturally competent education, and streamline follow-up care pathways is essential to maximize impact.
reference
1. Schmeising-Barnes N, Waller J, Marlow Lav. Intent to receive early detection (MCED) screening of blood-based multicancers: a cross-sectional population-based study in the UK. Br J Cancer. 2024; 131:1202-1211. 2:10.1038/S41416-024-02822-4
2. Performance assessment of the reflex blood-based methylated CtDNA multicancer early detection test in KurbegovD, Massaad E, Dirienzo AG, and other obese individuals. J Clin Oncol. 2025; 43 (suppl 17; abstr 100). doi:10.1200/jco.2025.43.16_suppl.100
3. Swanton R, Cohn A, Margolis M, et al. Prognostic significance of blood-based multicancer detection in circulating tumor DNA (CTDNA): A 5-year outcome analysis. J Clin Oncol. 2025; 43 (suppl 17; abstr 101). doi:10.1200/jco.2025.43.16_suppl.101
Sources
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
