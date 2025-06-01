Health
Superbugs thrive as antibiotic access fails in India
It's a tough paradox, says doctors.
On the one hand, antibiotics are overused until they stop working, promoting resistance and increasing fatal superbugs. Meanwhile, people are almost dying because they have no access to these life-saving drugs.
A new study by the nonprofit Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP) examined access to antibiotics in approximately 1.5 million cases of carbapenem-resistant gram-negative (CRGN) infections in eight major low- and middle-income countries, including India, Brazil and South Africa. CRGN bacteria are superbugs that are resistant to last line antibiotics, but only 6.9% of patients received appropriate treatment in the countries surveyed, and only 6.9% of patients were treated.
India has gained a lion's share of CRGN infection and treatment efforts, raising 80% of the full course of antibiotics studied, but only 7.8% of the estimated cases could be treated. study Lancet Infectious Diseases Journal Report. (A complete antibiotic course refers to the complete set of doses a patient must take over a specific period of time to fully treat an infection.)
It is commonly found in water, food, environment, and in human intestines and Gram-negative bacteria. Gram-negative bacteria can cause infections such as urinary tract infections (UTIs), pneumonia, and food poisoning.
They can pose a serious threat to newborns and elderly people. Particularly vulnerable are hospital patients with weak immunity, often rapidly spreading in ICUs, proving difficult and sometimes impossible to treat. Treatment of carbapenem-resistant Gram-negative bacterial infections is double difficult as these bacteria are resistant to some of the most potent antibiotics.
“These infections are daily reality across all age groups,” says Dr Abdul Gaffer, an infectious disease consultant at Apollo Hospital in Chennai, India. “We often see patients who don't have antibiotics working — and they die.”
Irony is cruel. The world tries to curb the overuse of antibiotics, but parallel tragedy takes place in poor countries. People die from a curable infection because the appropriate drugs are out of reach.
“For years, the dominant story has been that antibiotics are overused, but the harsh reality is that many people with very drug-resistant infections in low- and middle-income countries have no access to the antibiotics they need.”
This study examined eight intravenous drugs that are active against carbapenem-resistant bacteria. This ranges from old antibiotics containing colistin to newer antibiotics such as ceftazidim-avibactam. Of several available drugs, Tigecycline was the most widely used.
Researchers have condemned the treatment gap in weak health systems, limiting access to effective antibiotics.
For example, only 103,647 full treatment courses sourced TigeCycline in eight countries. This is far below the 1.5 million patients who needed them. This highlighted a major shortage of global responses to drug-resistant infections.
What prevents Indian drug-resistant infection patients from taking the correct antibiotics?
Doctors refer to multiple barriers – reaching the appropriate medical facility, obtaining accurate diagnostic tests, access to effective medications. Costs remain a major hurdle as many of these antibiotics are priced out of reach of poor patients.
“People who can afford these antibiotics often use them too much, and those who can't get it at all,” says Dr. Gaffer. “We need a system that guarantees access to the poor and prevents misuse by the wealthy.”
To improve access, these medications need to be more affordable. Stronger regulations are important to prevent misuse.
“Ideally, every antibiotic prescription in a hospital should require a second sign-off by an infection expert or microbiologist,” says Dr. Gaffer. “Some hospitals do this, but most don't. With proper surveillance, regulators can ensure this will become a standard practice.”
Both smarter policies and stronger safeguards are essential to fix access issues and to curb misuse, researchers say. But access alone won't solve the crisis – the new antibiotic pipeline is running out. The decline in antibiotic R&D and limited availability of existing drugs are global issues.
Indian bear One of the world's most heaviest burdens for antibiotic resistance (AMR), but it may hold the key to fighting it — both at home and around the world, researchers say.
“India is also one of the largest markets for new antibiotics and can successfully advocate for the development and access of new antibiotics,” says Dr. Cohn. With a powerful drug base, the country is emerging as a hub for AMR innovation. Promising new antibiotics For advanced diagnosis.
Dr. Cohn said India can enhance antibiotic responses by generating local data to better estimate care pathway needs and identify gaps.
This allows for more targeted interventions to improve access to appropriate drugs.
Innovative models are already emerging – Kerala, for example, uses a “hub-and-spoke approach” to support low-level facilities in the management of serious infectious diseases. As seen in the Cancer Drug Program, hospital-accessible or pooled procurement could also reduce the costs of new antibiotics, researchers say.
Without access to appropriate antibiotics, modern medicine begins to unravel – doctors risk losing their ability to perform surgery safely, treat complications in cancer patients, or manage daily infectious diseases.
“As an infectious disease doctor, I believe proper use is part of access, but only one part of access,” says Dr. Gaffer. “When taking new antibiotics, it's important to store them in one hand and store them for the right patient.”
Clearly, the challenge is not only to use antibiotics wisely, but to ensure they reach the people they need most.
