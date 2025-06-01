Corvis via Getty Images India is one of the countries that has been hit hardest by its “antibacterial resistance.”

It's a tough paradox, says doctors. On the one hand, antibiotics are overused until they stop working, promoting resistance and increasing fatal superbugs. Meanwhile, people are almost dying because they have no access to these life-saving drugs. A new study by the nonprofit Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP) examined access to antibiotics in approximately 1.5 million cases of carbapenem-resistant gram-negative (CRGN) infections in eight major low- and middle-income countries, including India, Brazil and South Africa. CRGN bacteria are superbugs that are resistant to last line antibiotics, but only 6.9% of patients received appropriate treatment in the countries surveyed, and only 6.9% of patients were treated. India has gained a lion's share of CRGN infection and treatment efforts, raising 80% of the full course of antibiotics studied, but only 7.8% of the estimated cases could be treated. study Lancet Infectious Diseases Journal Report. (A complete antibiotic course refers to the complete set of doses a patient must take over a specific period of time to fully treat an infection.) It is commonly found in water, food, environment, and in human intestines and Gram-negative bacteria. Gram-negative bacteria can cause infections such as urinary tract infections (UTIs), pneumonia, and food poisoning. They can pose a serious threat to newborns and elderly people. Particularly vulnerable are hospital patients with weak immunity, often rapidly spreading in ICUs, proving difficult and sometimes impossible to treat. Treatment of carbapenem-resistant Gram-negative bacterial infections is double difficult as these bacteria are resistant to some of the most potent antibiotics. “These infections are daily reality across all age groups,” says Dr Abdul Gaffer, an infectious disease consultant at Apollo Hospital in Chennai, India. “We often see patients who don't have antibiotics working — and they die.” Irony is cruel. The world tries to curb the overuse of antibiotics, but parallel tragedy takes place in poor countries. People die from a curable infection because the appropriate drugs are out of reach.

Getty Images Gram negative bacteria spread rapidly to hospital ICU-like locations

“For years, the dominant story has been that antibiotics are overused, but the harsh reality is that many people with very drug-resistant infections in low- and middle-income countries have no access to the antibiotics they need.” This study examined eight intravenous drugs that are active against carbapenem-resistant bacteria. This ranges from old antibiotics containing colistin to newer antibiotics such as ceftazidim-avibactam. Of several available drugs, Tigecycline was the most widely used. Researchers have condemned the treatment gap in weak health systems, limiting access to effective antibiotics. For example, only 103,647 full treatment courses sourced TigeCycline in eight countries. This is far below the 1.5 million patients who needed them. This highlighted a major shortage of global responses to drug-resistant infections. What prevents Indian drug-resistant infection patients from taking the correct antibiotics? Doctors refer to multiple barriers – reaching the appropriate medical facility, obtaining accurate diagnostic tests, access to effective medications. Costs remain a major hurdle as many of these antibiotics are priced out of reach of poor patients.

Universal Image Groups via Getty Images Electron micrographs of carbapenem-resistant bacteria