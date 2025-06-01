



Your support will help us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change to big technology, the independence is on the ground when stories develop. Whether you're researching the finances of Elon Musk's Pro-Trump PAC, or producing the latest documentary, The Words, we shed light on American women fighting for reproductive rights, but we know how important it is to analyze facts from a message. At such a crucial moment in American history, we need a reporter on the ground. Your donation allows us to send journalists to continue talking to both sides of the story. Independents are trusted by Americans throughout the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans from reports and analytics using paywalls. We believe that quality journalism should be available to everyone who is paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. read more Hawaii officials are investigating confirmed travel-related cases Zika virus Oahu has rekindled concerns about a mosquito-borne disease that once made global headlines. This means Zika The virus has not been acquired on the island, and two others are being monitored for potential exposure to the virus, the state's health department said.. Independence Details have been contacted by department representatives. Hawaii officials are also working to identify potential mosquito breeding sites and urge the public to take precautions, especially when summer travel and tourism are at their peak. They ask that the public eliminate the water standing around the house and use mosquito repellents, especially at dawn and dusk. pest Most active. Zika virus is transmitted primarily through bites of infected mosquitoes, but can also be spread through sexual contact. Viruses are important Health risksespecially for pregnant women. Zika virus symptoms – Fever, rash, joint pain, and red eyes – are generally mild. In many cases, they could be only one in five people who developed symptoms of Zika infection without being noticed. Cleveland Clinic. Images opened in the gallery The Zika virus has been confirmed in Hawaii, the state's first lawsuit in six years. This disease is transmitted primarily through mosquitoes. ( Getty Images )) Images opened in the gallery Hawaii's health officials said two other people were monitoring potential exposure to the Zika virus. ( AFP via Getty Images )) However, as symptoms can be similar to those of other mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya, a proper diagnosis by a healthcare provider is especially essential for women who are planning to get pregnant or pregnant. Hawaii Finally, we reported on a travel-related Zika incident in 2019, with 25 cases occurring in 2017, when the headlines were ruled by virus fears. According to HDOH, the state has not documented locally acquired Zika cases. Zika virus It attracted international attention almost a decade ago, in connection with severe birth defects in infants born to mothers infected during pregnancy, particularly notable microcephaly. The virus has spurred global public health responses, particularly in the US and Southeast Asia. Currently, there are no approved vaccines or specific antiviral treatments against the Zika virus.

