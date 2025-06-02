How vaccine campaigns can reduce Covid-19 infections





The new study will look at how Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations can be reduced through the national vaccine campaign. Australia's protection against Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) is declining. April 2022, 95% of Australians Those over the age of 16 have received at least two Covid-19 vaccine doses, but booster doses have been low since. As of July 2024, only 7% of Australians aged 18-64 and 44% of Australians over 65 had received the Covid-19 vaccine. The past 12 months. in Research article It is published on Australian medical journalsBurnet Institute and Monash University researchers analyzed ways to improve vaccination compensation through ongoing vaccination strategies, similar to the annual campaign used for influenza vaccination. “Given the seasonal nature of the epidemic wave, the flu vaccination campaign is scheduled to be planned to maximize impacts every winter,” wrote Fenella McAndrew and co-authors. “In Australia, government advertising, workplace promotions, and free vaccinations for people at certain risk of severe flu mean that annual population coverage is typically around 30%.” “The COVID-19 vaccination strategy in the context of low-vaccine uptake, non-seasonal epidemic waves, and immunity in decline from both vaccination and past infections has not been evaluated. As of July 2024, only 7% of Australians aged 18-64 and 44% of Australians over the age of 65 had received the Covid-19 vaccine in the last 12 months (Peopleimages.com – Yuri A/Shutterstock). Project it into the future Researchers used dynamic compartment modeling to assess the impact of various COVID-19 vaccination strategies, including no vaccination campaigns, an increase in the scope of vaccination throughout the year, and timing vaccination campaigns with rollout coverage similar to existing influenza vaccination campaigns. “As the patterns of future epidemic waves are unknown, all vaccination scenarios were implemented on several sets of different assumptions regarding the periodicity of epidemic waves,” the author writes. Modeling was built on the baseline vaccination rates that were present in Victoria in July 2024. This assumes that the new Covid-19 variant is Omicron subbivorous and that most populations have acquired hybrid immunity from vaccine and virus exposure. The scenario was run for 15 years, reaching a stable epidemic wave pattern in the first five years, with results predicted from the next 10 years. “The model was very sensitive to the start and end of measurement periods due to variations in the periodicity and magnitude of the epidemic wave. The results converge and were not sensitive to starting or endpoint selection if the model was run for 10 years rather than 1-5 years. result In a scenario featuring an annual vaccination campaign, average infections decreased by 1-13% and average hospitalizations decreased by 3-14%. Increased vaccinations, especially for those over 65, showed a reduction in hospitalizations by 9-26%, but researchers point out that achieving this requires a vaccine dose twice as much as a typical population strategy. High uniform coverage with vaccinations over the year led to the biggest reduction in the average incidence of infection and hospitalization. “Our model suggests that launching the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in March at the same time as the influenza vaccination campaign would be effective in reducing the number of SARS-COV-2 infections and Covid-19-related hospitalizations, suggesting the extent of benefits in response to assumptions regarding epidemic wave patterns,” the authors write. “If this finding could be extrapolated to all of Australia, it would be equivalent to avoiding the number of hospitalizations caused by the entire flu season.” Please read the study Australian medical magazine. Subscribe to free Insight+ Weekly Newsletter here. It is available to all readers, not just registered practitioners.

