Measles Update: Where are we now?

For 30 years, Tammy Camp, Maryland, a pediatrician in Lubbock, Texas, has never encountered a case of measles. Now it's all changed. As she told her colleagues last week, in West Texas, the epicenter of measles in 2025, that's not the only thing that's different.

“I have a baby that gave birth just six weeks ago, so I see my mother crying in the clinic, scared. National Academy of Medicine Update About the outbreak. “But they know they need to go back to work because they are responsible for putting meals on the table for the rest of the family.”

To make the matter more complicated, the camp needs to worry about the transmission of the illness in her clinic. Lubbock is 90 miles away from the outbreak countryside, though Small Gaines Countythe city is treating many infected people, including most of the hospitalized pediatric patients.

There are more. “One other thing that is difficult is seeing our residents and teachers suffer in the pain of seeing their children suffer from illnesses they know are completely preventable.

Luckily, measles outbreaks in the southwest seem to be slowing down. “We believe it has something to do with the community's perception of what's going on, and we're actively boosting immunity through vaccines through infection,” said Tiffany Torres, MPH, MS, MS, surveillance, epidemiology and lab manager for the Lubbock Public Health.

Still, she said, “I don't think this outbreak is happening yet.”

The outbreak is spreading amid declining vaccination rates

As of late May, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been confirmed. 1046 measles cases in 30 states And three people died. Since 2000, it has only been in 2019 that we have seen more reported cases in the US.

Yvonne “Bonnie” Maldonado, MD, professor of pediatrics and infectious diseases at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California, said measles is one of the most infectious viruses known, with an estimated basic breeding number (R0) of 12-15.

“This means that it means the sensitivity of about 12-15 people exposed to infected individuals,” she said. “This is one of the best, if not the best, we know. A level of population immunity of about 95% is needed to prevent sustained transmission,” she said.

However, the percentage of US kindergarten students who received the vaccine against measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) It fell to 92.7% For the 2023-2024 academic year, Maldonado said.

Frontline Public Health Workers

In the southwest, Torres of the Lubbock Public Health Department said the team was caught in action after the first measles incident by setting up a large online meeting for medical professionals in West Texas and the Panhandle.

“We wanted to spread all the guidance available, provide recommendations on post-exposure prevention of close contact and vaccine options for those eligible to administer the MMR vaccine,” she said.

The Health Department helped report, track contacts and test them, Torres said. “We increased our vaccine efforts and removed barriers that people may have had to receive MMRs. We identified vaccine coverage gaps. We found areas where vaccine rates could be low, and sent out strike teams to increase vaccine coverage, preventing them from spreading to other communities.”

She said health workers focused special attention on childcare facilities. “We want to avoid any type of infection. [in infants] It's very difficult to stop the transmission. Most of them will not receive the MMR vaccine. ”

Build trust and inject it into your arm

How can health professionals fight back against the effects of the anti-vaccine movement? Heidi Larson, PhD, Founder Vaccine Trust ProjectHer research stated that language is important. Messaging focusing on “protection” and shared responsibility tends to resonate more than languages ​​that evoke “moral obligations.”

“People's desires [to be vaccinated] Larson, a professor at the University of Washington in Seattle, said: “We are a professor at London School of Health.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Larson's team worked with platforms such as YouTube to promote a campaign built around “going back to what you like” back to your precious activities rather than focusing solely on data.

She also said in the US, people are more likely to trust family and community leaders than doctors. “While health professionals are trusted, they are part of a larger ecosystem of trust. Peer influence is a powerful tool.”

As she said, “People trust their families more than scientists. They trust their friends more than scientists.” Furthermore, American religious leaders score higher than other countries. “These are influencers,” she said.

What does that mean for measles prevention? “Of course, we need facts and numbers, but we also need to appeal to people's emotions and stories.”

