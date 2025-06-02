Measles outbreaks reached El Paso County, bringing the Colorado total to 10 cases





El Paso County, Colorado (KOAA) – El Paso County reported its first measles case, bringing Colorado to 10 in 2025. The Public Health and Environment Agency says the two new cases involve unvaccinated adults who were at Denver International Airport on May 14. This will bring the number of cases in the state connected to the same out-of-state travelers to six. The two new patients were not traveling together but were nearby. The third passenger who tested positive the day before has recovered in Arapaho County. In El Paso County, the patient may have been at the Maverick gas station on the airport road on the morning of May 28th and at Kingsawpers in Winta on May 31st. Health officials have pointed out that it can take up to three weeks for measles to develop symptoms. If you are beginning to develop symptoms, call your doctor for the next step. Health officials say the best way to prevent measles is to vaccinate it. In some contexts, nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have only reported three deaths out of the 1,088 total cases reported in 2025. Disease Control Center Number of measles cases reported in the United States as of June 2, 2025. The hospitalization rate is 12%, with 133 of the 1,088 patients being required to head to the hospital. Of the 133 hospitalized people, 22% are children under the age of five. Click here for more information on measles and safety procedures. The story was reported by a journalist and converted to this platform with the support of AI. Our editorial team validates all reports on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. ___ First Female Air Force Thunderbird Solo Pilot Uses Retirement by Teaching and Encouraging Others Retired Air Force Colonel Samantha Weeks was the first female solo Thunderbird pilot. Diane Derby uses retirement to teach and inspire others and talks with her about what it takes to get there. First Female Air Force Thunderbird Solo Pilot Uses Retirement by Teaching and Encouraging Others News Tips What should Koaa5 cover? Are there any stories, topics, or issues to revisit? Do you believe that the stories you believe should create the light of day? Please let the newsroom know using the contact form below. ___ Check out KOAA News5 about your time. Free streaming apps are available at any time on Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, and Android TV. Just search Refort5 Solution 2015download and start watching.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koaa.com/news/covering-colorado/measles-outbreak-reaches-el-paso-county-bringing-colorados-total-to-10-cases The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos