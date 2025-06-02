Health
How coffee affects your sleeping brain – and why is it getting worse for young adults?
It's new study Published in the journal Natural Communication Biologya team of researchers investigated how caffeine affects it. sleep Brain recovery – physically and cognitively – overnight.
What did this study find?
The team studied a total of 40 healthy adults, whose brain activity was measured on two separate nights. Caffeine Capsules are capsules 3 hours and 1 hour before bedtime (200mg of caffeine total) and when you take a placebo at the same time. Scientists then use AI and EEG to study participants' night brain activity to see how caffeine has affected them. sleep.
Following statistical analysis, the researchers found that caffeine increases the complexity of brain signals in participants, making it more dynamic and unpredictable, especially in the non-strengthy eye movement (NREM) sleep stage. Memory Integration and cognitive recovery. They also identified changes in the brain's electrical signals during sleep. In other words, caffeine slowed vibrations (such as theta and alpha waves that are commonly associated with deep recovery sleep) and stimulated beta wave activity.
“These changes suggest that even during sleep, the brain remains more activated and less resilient under the influence of caffeine,” said Karim Jarbi, a professor of psychology and one of the study's authors. “This change in rhythmic brain activity may help explain why caffeine affects the efficiency of the brain recovering at night.
What does this mean to us?
The main thing you need to know is, according to this study, caffeine increases the complexity of brain signals and strengthens what is called the “critical” of the brain during sleep. Jarbi defined this as “a state of the brain that is balanced between order and chaos.”
“It's like an orchestra. It's too quiet and nothing happens, it's chaotic, it's dissonant. Criticality is a happy medium where brain activity is both organized and flexible. In this state, the brain functions optimally. It processes information efficiently, adapts quickly, and makes decisions with agility.
When we drink coffee, our brains are stimulated and pushed into a critical state. There, they are more awake, more vigilant and reactive. “This is useful for concentration during the day, but this condition can interfere with nighttime rest. relax And it doesn't recover properly,” explained Julie Career, a professor of sleep and aging, whose team worked with researchers in the study.
To ensure that your brain has sufficient recovery time while you sleep, a 4pm task could mean reconsidering how to drop coffee, swap it for something low in caffeine, or completely free from it. government Guidelines We propose about 400 mg of caffeine as a daily limit. Given that participants in this study consumed 200 mg 3 hours before bedtime and increased brain activity during sleep, they could reconsider their coffee schedule and shift to frontload caffeine earlier in the day.
Does age affect how your brain responds to caffeine?
According to this study, your sleeping brain may not be affected by coffee Older You get. The researchers found that younger adults (ages 20-27) were very likely to be affected by caffeine, especially during REM sleep, compared to middle-aged participants (41-58). They said the increase in response is likely due to a high density of adenosine in the brain.
“Adenosine receptors naturally decrease with age, reducing caffeine capabilities and reducing the ability to improve brain complexity.
Conclusion
This is a relatively small study, and researchers stressed that, although it was the first time that caffeine increases brain criticism during sleep, it would require further research to confirm the results.
Now they are shedding light on what happens in the brain after being illuminated after caffeine consumption, and researchers said there is more research needed to explore how these neural changes affect people's cognitive health and daily functioning, and more research is needed to potentially guide personalized recommendations for caffeine intake.
Thanks to its antioxidant properties, coffee can provide several health benefits, including lowering the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and several types of cancer. So this is not to say “bad” for your health.
Rather, the unique insights into neural activity in this study give us the consideration of when, why and how we consume caffeine in order to make the most of our good night kip.
Hannah Bradfield is an advanced nutrition writer Women's Health UK and Men's Health UK. A journalist recognized by the NCTJ, Hannah graduated from Loughborough University and a Bachelor of Arts in English and Sports Science and an MA in Media and Culture Analysis.
She has covered sports, health and fitness for the past five years, including BBC Sports, BBC Sound, The world of runners and stylist. She particularly enjoys interviewing people who work within the community to improve access to sports, exercise and wellness. Hannah was a 2024 John Scofield Trust Fellow and was also named a 2022 riser in journalism by a printing charity.
Avid runner, Hannah has grown up well (and has also dabbled in long jumps), but has since moved on to long distance running. 10k is her preferred racial distance, but she loves to run and volunteer at Parkrun every Saturday, and of course the pastries followed. She always races with fun new runs and brunches spots to try.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.menshealth.com/uk/nutrition/food-drink/a64943402/coffee-sleep-brain-health/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The term price becomes viral on social networks
- No official invitation for the G7 summit, Modi should jump for Canada's meeting
- Flights to Syria to Turkey start “soon”: Erdogan – World
- Are AFSKUNAR NIRANDI UMMLUM
- Jokowi is considered to be more and more in a hurry, the insistence on the dismissal of Gibran and the controversy of the diploma continues to strengthen
- Tennis emphasizes rock, but Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe want what Carlos Alcaraz has
- Karachi earthquake: Three low -density earthquakes shake the city in 24 hours World news
- Donald Trump and Xi Jinping will speak this week to facilitate trade tensions
- The 50% of Trump steel rate will see prices drop in Europe, and will fly to the United States
- Denver Hockey announces 2024-25 Team Awards
- 'A type of Trojan horse': NATO Commander reacts drone attack within Russia
- Two men shot in Malaga