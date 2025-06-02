How coffee affects your sleeping brain – and why is it getting worse for young adults?

It's new Published in the journal Natural Communication Biologya team of researchers investigated how caffeine affects it. sleep Brain recovery – physically and cognitively – overnight.

What did this study find?

The team studied a total of 40 healthy adults, whose brain activity was measured on two separate nights. Caffeine Capsules are capsules 3 hours and 1 hour before bedtime (200mg of caffeine total) and when you take a placebo at the same time. Scientists then use AI and EEG to study participants' night brain activity to see how caffeine has affected them. sleep.

Following statistical analysis, the researchers found that caffeine increases the complexity of brain signals in participants, making it more dynamic and unpredictable, especially in the non-strengthy eye movement (NREM) sleep stage. Memory Integration and cognitive recovery. They also identified changes in the brain's electrical signals during sleep. In other words, caffeine slowed vibrations (such as theta and alpha waves that are commonly associated with deep recovery sleep) and stimulated beta wave activity.

Jana Ilic Stankovic Your afternoon coffee may mess with your shuteye more than you think

“These changes suggest that even during sleep, the brain remains more activated and less resilient under the influence of caffeine,” said Karim Jarbi, a professor of psychology and one of the study's authors. “This change in rhythmic brain activity may help explain why caffeine affects the efficiency of the brain recovering at night.

What does this mean to us?

The main thing you need to know is, according to this study, caffeine increases the complexity of brain signals and strengthens what is called the “critical” of the brain during sleep. Jarbi defined this as “a state of the brain that is balanced between order and chaos.”

“It's like an orchestra. It's too quiet and nothing happens, it's chaotic, it's dissonant. Criticality is a happy medium where brain activity is both organized and flexible. In this state, the brain functions optimally. It processes information efficiently, adapts quickly, and makes decisions with agility.

When we drink coffee, our brains are stimulated and pushed into a critical state. There, they are more awake, more vigilant and reactive. “This is useful for concentration during the day, but this condition can interfere with nighttime rest. relax And it doesn't recover properly,” explained Julie Career, a professor of sleep and aging, whose team worked with researchers in the study.

To ensure that your brain has sufficient recovery time while you sleep, a 4pm task could mean reconsidering how to drop coffee, swap it for something low in caffeine, or completely free from it. government Guidelines We propose about 400 mg of caffeine as a daily limit. Given that participants in this study consumed 200 mg 3 hours before bedtime and increased brain activity during sleep, they could reconsider their coffee schedule and shift to frontload caffeine earlier in the day.

Does age affect how your brain responds to caffeine?

According to this study, your sleeping brain may not be affected by coffee Older You get. The researchers found that younger adults (ages 20-27) were very likely to be affected by caffeine, especially during REM sleep, compared to middle-aged participants (41-58). They said the increase in response is likely due to a high density of adenosine in the brain.

“Adenosine receptors naturally decrease with age, reducing caffeine capabilities and reducing the ability to improve brain complexity.

Conclusion

This is a relatively small study, and researchers stressed that, although it was the first time that caffeine increases brain criticism during sleep, it would require further research to confirm the results.

Now they are shedding light on what happens in the brain after being illuminated after caffeine consumption, and researchers said there is more research needed to explore how these neural changes affect people's cognitive health and daily functioning, and more research is needed to potentially guide personalized recommendations for caffeine intake.

Thanks to its antioxidant properties, coffee can provide several health benefits, including lowering the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and several types of cancer. So this is not to say “bad” for your health.

Rather, the unique insights into neural activity in this study give us the consideration of when, why and how we consume caffeine in order to make the most of our good night kip.

Related Stories