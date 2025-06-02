



Those who follow Mind dieteven if you started later in life, you were significantly less likely to develop Alzheimer's disease or related forms. dementiaaccording to a new study. The Mind Diet represents a “Mediterranean dash intervention against neurodegeneration delay” and combines many elements of Mediterranean diet and dash (“Diet Approach to Stop Hypertension”). It highlights healthy brain foods like lush greens, berries, nuts and olive oil. Research presented on Monday American Nutrition Association Annual Meetinganalysed data from adults near the United States, ages 45 to 75 since the 1990s. Participants who followed the mind diet were 9% lower risk of dementia compared to employees with less dietary adherence. Those who improved dietary adherence over a decade, including those who initially did not closely follow diet, had a 25% lower risk of dementia compared to those with reduced adherence. “Our findings confirm that healthy eating patterns and time-related improvements in the mid- to late stages may prevent Alzheimer's disease and related dementia,” said Son Park, an associate professor at the University of Hawaii in Manoa. News Release. “This suggests that it's never too late to adopt a healthy diet to prevent dementia.” Estimated 7.2 million Americans According to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, they live with Alzheimer's Disease, the most common form of dementia. This study participates in a previous study highlighting the benefits of eating a plant-centered diet to prevent progressive brain damage. Research in 2023 Those featured in the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, an online issue of Neurology, discovered that people who follow the Mediterranean or mind diet may have fewer signs of Alzheimer's disease in their brain tissue. “Our research has not proven that healthy diets are less brain deposits in amyloid plaque, also known as indicators of Alzheimer's disease, but it is relevant and following a mind and Mediterranean diet could be one way for people to improve brain health and protect cognition.” News Release at that time. Researchers have discovered that lush greenery appears to be the biggest asset of the diet. “The people who ate the most green and lush vegetables, or those who served more than seven per week, were dealing with plaque levels in their brains, almost 19 years younger than those who ate one or fewer people a week,” the researchers said in the release. More about CBS News Sarah Moniusko Sara Moniuszko is a health and lifestyle reporter at CBSNews.com. Previously, she wrote for USA Today. She was chosen to help launch the newspaper wellness vertical. She currently covers Breaking and Treand News on CBS News' Health Watch.

