Health
Helpful resources for Men's Health Awareness Month
Birmingham, Alabama (WBRC) – According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)14.7% of men over the age of 18 are suffering from poor health. June is Men's Health Awareness Month and WBRC 6 News has a list of resources to help you stay connected.
Mayo Clinic: Are you wondering where to start with preventive care? Regular checks for blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes are encouraged, and screening for colon, prostate, and hepatitis C is recommended for men of various ages. Mayo Clinic breaks down recommended tests, tests, screenings and more for men Here.
Alabama healthy man: The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is dedicated June to a dedicated approach to promoting overall men's health. A focus on mental, emotional and physical health allows men to prevent or treat several diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, and kidney disease, while making necessary lifestyle adjustments. ADPH's Alabama Healthy Men program offers additional resources and services on preventive care topics Here.
University of Alabama University of Birmingham (UAB): The UAB School of Nursing, in collaboration with the American Nurses Association, hosts annual sessions in June, covering hot topics of men's health. This year, the virtual event will include AI and men's health, cardiovascular needs, mental health and overall health on topics from Friday, June 20th until 9am to 1pm. Tickets are on sale here Now it's $25.
Birmingham Anxiety & Trauma Therapy: These therapists offer both virtual and in-person talk therapy. Counseling can help you navigate emotions, anger, work issues, commitment issues, relationships, parent issues, and more. With dedicated staff providing therapy to a wide range of individuals, Birmingham's anxiety and trauma therapy recognizes that women's help and men's help appear different. Learn more about men's approaches to mental health treatment here.
Department of Homeland Security (DHS): Helps reduce the risk of long-term health problems, such as limiting your alcohol intake or stop smoking. Encouraging men to control their overall health and well-being, DHS shares additional lifestyle changes and tips on healthy diets, exercise plans, stress management, and more here.
Have you scheduled your annual exam with your primary care provider? Contact your doctor today to learn about preventive care today.
Get news alerts at Apple App Store and Google Play Store Or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2025 WBRC. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wbrc.com/2025/06/02/helpful-resources-mens-health-awareness-month/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The term price becomes viral on social networks
- No official invitation for the G7 summit, Modi should jump for Canada's meeting
- Flights to Syria to Turkey start “soon”: Erdogan – World
- Are AFSKUNAR NIRANDI UMMLUM
- Jokowi is considered to be more and more in a hurry, the insistence on the dismissal of Gibran and the controversy of the diploma continues to strengthen
- Tennis emphasizes rock, but Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe want what Carlos Alcaraz has
- Karachi earthquake: Three low -density earthquakes shake the city in 24 hours World news
- Donald Trump and Xi Jinping will speak this week to facilitate trade tensions
- The 50% of Trump steel rate will see prices drop in Europe, and will fly to the United States
- Denver Hockey announces 2024-25 Team Awards
- 'A type of Trojan horse': NATO Commander reacts drone attack within Russia
- Two men shot in Malaga