



The plane from Türkiye to Mexico made an emergency landing in Houston. This is a move that could have saved her life.

HOUSTON – What began as an international journey from Turkey to Mexico turned into a race against time last Friday when 35-year-old Marisera Hernandez Quezada suffered a medical emergency on flight. Thanks to the coordinated efforts of quick thinking passengers, skilled doctors on board and the Houston area medical team, Hernandez Quezada is alive and on the path to full recovery. During the flight, Hernandez Quezada began to show signs of distress. The doctor, who was also a passenger on the flight, recognized the symptoms of the stroke and took action. “I found out she was completely paralyzed in her right arm, right leg. I have a problem with her speech that didn't understand what she was being told,” Dr. Harris Kamal said Memorial Hermann Northeast. “And from the perspective of speech output, she had a salad of words, otherwise the wrong words would be confused.” “I was shocked, so I knew I was healthy and I liked not smoking, so I was a bit shocked. I don't drink. And I thought, 'Wow, what do you think about this?'” The doctor administered oxygen, monitored her condition and warned the squadron of the severity of the emergency. Within minutes, the plane had detoured towards an unplanned stop at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. The paramedics met the aircraft on the runway and ran Hernandez Quezada to Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital. There, she was stabilized before flying on a lifelong flight to Memorial Herman in the woodland. There, a neurointelligent team was already preparing for the surgery. Before the emergency procedures, Hernandez Quezada was paralyzed to the right and was unable to speak. After successful removal of life-threatening brain clotting, she is currently walking and talking, and is expected to fully recover. Dr. Kamal put a catheter into his leg to remove the blood clot. “I hope she will continue this trajectory of improvement in hopes of being normal or near normal over the next few months. Anyone who speaks to her will not know that she was literally going through a major neurological event,” Kamal said. He said in this case that he was on a long plane with Hernandez Quezada, he was most likely not hydrated, not getting up, and had blood clots that had migrated into his brain. She might die easily. “I feel blessed to all the doctors and nurses who care about me,” she said. “And I just feel like a new person.” Do you know any signs of a stroke? Become familiar with befast Signs of strokes are not that difficult, especially if you remember the word “befast.” “befast” is a useful acronym. It is a sign of a stroke and you can know that they can potentially save lives. It would look like this: b Alance Loss

Alance Loss e Yes change

Yes change f The ace is drooping

The ace is drooping a The weakness of RM

The weakness of RM s Peach difficulty

Peach difficulty tCall 911 IME



