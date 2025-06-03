Groundbreaking research reveals how gut microbes and diets can influence cancer treatment outcomes and pave the way for new frontiers of individualized oncology.

study: Microbiome metabolism of dietary phytochemicals regulates the anticancer activity of PI3K inhibitors. Image credit: CI Photo/Shutterstock

A recent study published in the journal cellresearchers have demonstrated phytochemicals and what it is. Microbiome-The derived compounds regulate the anticancer activity of phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitors (PI3KI).

This finding challenges previous assumptions by demonstrating that the effectiveness of these drugs is governed primarily by the presence or absence of specific plant-derived compounds and their microbial metabolites, rather than by their dietary carbohydrate content.

Dietary interventions affect drug responses and disease progression. Preclinical studies suggest that diet can slow tumor growth and improve the drug activity of anticancer drugs.

The Ketogenic Diet (KD) has attracted attention for its ability to promote a therapeutic response, even in pancreatic cancer. Although KD does not affect pancreatic tumor growth, it is synergistic with chemotherapy and PI3KI, slowing tumor growth and longer survival.

However, this study reveals that the mechanism of synergistic effects is independent of carbohydrate restrictions and instead is associated with dietary phytochemical content and gut microbiota.

Diets vary in several aspects besides macronutrient composition. For example, standard rodent butterflies contain unrefined foods (e.g. soybeans, fish), while rodent KD contains refined ingredients (milk-derived casein, oil).

These refined diets differ from butterflies in different dimensions. Importantly, both ketone production and control refined diet lack many of the phytochemicals found in standard chows, rich in plant-based ingredients such as soybeans.

Identifying which aspects of a diet drive results is essential when comparing different diets across multiple dimensions.

Research and findings

Researchers created a carbohydrate-rich controlled refined diet (CPD). This was consistent with the macronutrient butterfly, but used purified ingredients. This allowed for direct comparisons with butterflies to isolate the effects of phytochemicals.

The anti-cancer activity of alperisib, a PI3K alpha-specific inhibitor, was tested in mouse pancreatic KPC allografts using both CPD and KD diets.

Although diet did not directly reduce tumor size, both CPD and KD sensitized the tumor to alperisib. KD and alperisive were combined to result in weight loss, while CPD allowed mice to maintain weight.

This suggests that Alpelisib is more tolerated in CPD. Similar trends were observed in other PI3K inhibitors and breast cancer models. Improved tolerability of CPD emerged as a therapeutic advantage.

The researchers hypothesized that microbiome changes could underlie the synergistic effects of dietary pi3ki. They tested this using mice fed butterfly or CPD treated with or without alperisive and/or antibiotic cocktails (ANVM).

Antibiotics alone did not affect tumor growth, but in chow-grown mice they were enhanced Effectiveness of Alpelisib is at a level comparable to the level seen in CPD. This effect was not further improved when antibiotics were added to CPD.

Of the individual antibiotics, ampicillin showed the strongest effect, while vancomycin and metronidazole showed the weakest effect. Neomycin showed no benefit.

Both KD and CPD increased alperisive serum levels. The antibiotic cocktail also increased alperisive levels in chow-raised mice, with ampicillin being the most shocking.

The team found that maintaining higher trough drug levels (not just peak levels) is important for effective tumor control.

They ruled out microbial metabolism as a major factor after discovering that there was no alperisive failure by fecal bacteria in vitro. Instead, intravenous studies showed that CPD and antibiotics slowed alperisive clearance and pointed to changes in host metabolism.

Liver gene expression analysis showed that CPD, KD, and antibiotics all repress several drug-treated genes, including CYP3A11, a mouse that corresponds to human CYP3A4.

Ritonavir, a CYP3A inhibitor, further increased drug exposure in chow-fed mice, confirming the role of the liver in alperisive metabolism. A similar effect was observed in Cynomolgus Monkeys.

Researchers speculated that butterfly soybeans induced CYP3A11. They replaced Casein in CPD with soy protein, reducing drug exposure. This may be derived from the protein or phytochemicals of soy isolates.

To isolate these variables, we designed a new CPD using soybean phytochemical extracts, while maintaining casein as a protein source. This also reduces drug exposure and shows the role of soy-derived compounds.

Further experiments revealed that interactions between phytochemicals, microbiota, and liver enzymes form the efficacy of PI3KI. Surprisingly, isoflavones were not an important compound.

Using a bioassay-induced approach, researchers identified soybean B (SSBAG), a soy-derived microbiota metabolite, as the active ingredient. Soyasaponins from soybeans are converted to soyasapogenol by the microbiome.

In soybeans, two soyasaponins (SSA and SSB) are converted to SSAAG and SSBAG respectively. These aglycones are absent in butterflies, but accumulate in mice with an intact microbiota.

Both SSAAG and SSBAG activate mouse PXR, which controls drug-treated genes. SSAAG showed stronger activation. Mice fed CPD with only 0.1% SSA increased CYP3A11 expression and alperisive metabolism.

This diet reduced the anti-cancer effects of alperisiv. Antibiotics reversed these effects and confirmed the role of the microbiota in the production of active soyasaponin metabolites.

Conclusion

This study confirms that the synergistic effect of a ketonogenic diet and PI3K inhibitors depends not on the low carbohydrate intake but on the lack of specific phytochemicals that alter drug metabolism.

Microbiome-derived soyasapogenol activates liver enzymes that metabolize PI3K inhibitors, reducing their effectiveness. A diet without these phytochemicals maintains higher drug levels and improves tumor control.

Future studies should identify bacteria responsible for soyasapogenin production and investigate whether their presence correlates with human drug exposure and treatment response.

The species-specific differences in metabolism require further investigation of human translation.