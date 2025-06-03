Filling the gaps in postnatal care in India must be a priority

Vijayetta Sharma, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies

Postnatal care remains an undetained health priority Better delivery care Maternal mortality rates (MMR) are declining across the country.

Life-threatening risks The face of pregnant women and newborns in Gaza without access to postnatal care and nutrition is an urgent reminder to improve care in developing countries.

a Recent research Of the 71 low- and middle-income countries, only 41% of women who gave birth in healthcare facilities received postnatal care interventions. Countries in the low-wealth quintile reported wider care gaps.

Self-care practices for women after birth in developing countries, including India – barometers of health perception and norms of cultural care –It remains insignificant. This reduces visits to health centers to seek health advice from health professionals.

Main factors Decided Whether women will use it Postnatal services The results of the final pregnancy and childbirth, pregnancy recruitment, birth location, education status, and monthly income.

A survey in Ethiopia found that only 32.5% of male partners were male. Participated In postnatal care services use, reduced family impact and involvement suggests that women are preventing access to postnatal services.

Around 260,000 women worldwide I'm dead Pregnancy and during and after birth in 2023. Estimated 48.9% of postpartum mother deaths It happened Within 24 hours of childbirth, 24.5% over 2-7 days, and 24.9% within 8-42 days.

Postnatal care not provided effectively by medical centers is Sustainable Development Goals Goal 3.1 Of the decrease in MMR, perpetuates a woman's non-fibrillar attitude due to future pregnancy.

World Health Organization (WH) I recommend it Four postnatal care visits. Initial diagnosis within 24 hours assesses maternal bleeding, infection, uterine regression (reducing the uterus to non-pregnant size and weight), and checks neonatal breathing, feeding and temperature with breastfeeding and initiation of vitamin K.

The second visit after 48-72 hours monitors mother recovery, infection, anemia and checks for weight gain in the newborns who are eating yellow and feeding. For 7-14 days, postnatal depression is screened, maternal health is assessed, and neonatal growth and vaccination are assessed.

In six weeks, the final maternal check includes a complete neonatal trial with pelvic diagnosis, birth control counseling and appropriate milestone tracking.

It is about a quarter of maternal deaths It occurs during the postnatal periodGlobal Statistical Data Repository Who is, UNICEFand n It focuses primarily on postnatal care.

Although most studies evaluated postnatal care from the perspective of early facility-based visits (usually the first two), Ignore it Follow-up visit 6 weeks later. This not only underestimates and poorly understands postnatal care documentation and analysis.

Early postnatal care has improved in data reports, but follow-up visits (especially over 7 days) remain Insufficient documentation In research into the entire health system, and Demographic and Health Surveys and Multiple indicator cluster surveys .

Trends in the range of early postnatal care in India (percentage of women receiving postnatal care within 2 days) indicate a significant increase in early coverage from 37% (NFS-3) 78% from 2005-06 (NFS-5)2019-21.

As the researcher from Faridabad, Haridabad district, pointed out in December 2024, of women who received four prenatal care visits, 67.3% received no postnatal care and only 11.2% completed all four postnatal care.

The researchers found a sharp decline in postnatal care services among women who are members of caste (60.1%) where postnatal care services are scheduled, other posterior classes (72.7%), women under 5,000 pounds per month (100%), under class 10 education (81.5%), and women who are rich antenna care patients, among women who are 20-25 years old (70%). Economic barriers and limited autonomy between young and marginalized women.

A community health worker in Faridabad district said the frequent shortages of essential medicines, including calcium tablets, reduced the motivation for new mothers to participate in postnatal care testing.

Lack of infrastructure and basic services such as electricity, water and poor roads Dissuades women from seeking postnatal caremainly because of reduced trust in the health care system.

There are no suitable accommodations, so there are important equipment such as the right food, medicine, operating theatres, X-ray machines, and labs. Often bypasses A nearby health centre that supports well-equipped facilities.

Middle-aged assistant nurses at primary health centers in Faridabad district say, “High-risk delivery is often referred to as equipment equipment hospitals due to a lack of essential equipment such as x-rays and ultrasound machines.

Some beneficiaries of Janani Suraksha Yojanasaid the Nodal Scheme based on the National Health Mission to promote facility delivery did not encourage community health centres to much encourage birth and post-natal visits due to a lack of clean drinking water, power outages and lack of heating facilities during the winter.

Facilities' delivery care is not translated into postnatal care, causing women's lives to be at risk. Identifying why women lost follow-up in postnatal care, whether institutional or personal reasons, could be the first step in addressing this important issue.

State governments can make visible improvements in postnatal care Provided by It promotes high quality care in healthcare facilities with excellent infrastructure, timely treatment support and advice, and spousal engagement as part of postnatal testing.

Better Delivery Care is the gateway to access postnatal care services at health centers and can also improve the compassion, respect and overall attitudes of care given to women during childbirth.

Devising maternal first pregnancy mortality rate (MFPM) and maternal second pregnancy mortality rate (MSLPM) indicators can help identify death cases that occur due to missed postnatal care.

The service gap resulting from systemic inadequacy is seen in a decrease in the use of postnatal care services from the first pregnancy to subsequent pregnancy.

Policy impacts to strengthen the infrastructure of health facilities, protocols to provide caring care, follow-up care reminders, preparation of medical staff to enhance maternal health in policy and practice, and designing local strategies that prioritize the comfort and ease of women from various communities can significantly improve natal health attitudes.

Maternal security is both a human rights order and a key indicator of effective policy and systematic accountability.

The experience of women in safe and dignified delivery can build trust, promote ongoing postnatal care, and transform community attitudes towards institutional health services.

Article from the 360Info provider.