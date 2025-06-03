



Meals including daily servings of tea, Berryapples, oranges, or grapes may reduce the risk of early death, Promotes longevity. New research published in the journal Natural food People who consume a wide variety of foods Flavonoid molecules You may have a lower risk of developing chronic health conditions and are likely to live longer. Consuming flavonoid food sources in the form of tea, Berrydark chocolate, apple It can prevent development of conditions such as Type 2 diabetescancer and heart Neurological Diseasessaid scientists, including Belfast at Queens University. "For some time, we have known that we have a high intake of dietary flavonoids, the powerful bioactive substances that are naturally present in many foods and drinks. Type 2 diabetes As with neurological conditions like Parkinson's disease," explains Aedín Cassidy, a co-author of the study. "From lab data and clinical research, some different flavonoids work in a variety of ways, improving blood pressure, while others help with cholesterol levels and reduce inflammation." Flavonoid molecules are abundant blueberrystrawberries, oranges, apples, grapes, even tea, red wine, dark chocolate. Diets containing cocoa, coffee, mushrooms and red wine may provide protection against cognitive impairment ( University of Barcelona )) "A flavonoid intake of approximately 500 mg per day was associated with a 16% lower risk of all-cause mortality and a 10% lower risk. Cardiovascular diseasetype 2 diabetes, and respiratory diseases," says Benjamin Permentor, another author of the study. "That's the amount of flavonoids you consume in two cups of tea." This study is the first of its kind that involves tracking over 120,000 people aged 40-70 years, over a decade, and highlights the benefits of consuming diverse flavonoids beyond merely large amounts of consumption. The findings indicate that the amounts and wider variety of flavonoid foods may be consumed. This study is consistent with the general belief that eating colorful foods is invaluable for maintaining health. "Eating fruits and vegetables in a variety of colours, including those rich in flavonoids, means you're more likely to get the vitamins and nutrients you need to maintain a healthier lifestyle," says research author Tillman Kuhn. "The results provide a clear public health message," says Dr. Cassidy. "Simple and achievable dietary swaps, such as drinking more tea or eating more berries and apples, suggest that they can help increase the diversity and intake of flavonoid-rich foods and improve health in the long term."

