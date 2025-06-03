



Pen photo containing magnetic ink and artificial intelligence (AI) technology that can improve early diagnosis of Parkinson's disease: courtesy of Chen Jun Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) have developed a pen that contains magnetic ink and artificial intelligence (AI) technology that can determine the presence of Parkinson's disease through subtle handwriting movements. The device is expected to enable early, low-cost, and accurate diagnosis of disease in large populations and resource-limited settings. The findings were published in the International Journal of Natural Chemical Engineering on Tuesday. A pen filled with magnetic ink uses neural network assisted data analysis to identify differences in handwriting differences between Parkinson's disease patients and healthy individuals, providing the possibility of early diagnosis. The pen converts hand movements into electrical signals for analysis. By examining the frequency and amplitude of these electrical signals, scientists can determine whether tremor patterns are caused by Parkinson's disease, as their tremor patterns differ from those of other states. Parkinson's disease affects almost 10 million people worldwide, making it the second most common neurodegenerative disorder since Alzheimer's disease. It is also the fastest growing neurodegenerative disease in the world. Low- and middle-income countries may underreport the number of cases due to a lack of medical professionals trained for diagnosis. According to Chen, the cost of the pen is as low as 35 yuan ($5) because it is made from common and inexpensive ingredients. Its production is easily scalable, which further reduces costs. Symptoms of Parkinson's disease include tremor, and diagnosis usually relies on observation of motor skills. However, this method does not have objective criteria and often relies on the clinical judgment of a physician. The mechanism of the pen depends on the magnetoelastic effect of its tip and the dynamic behavior of the ferrofluid ink. Accurately recorded handwritten signals and one-dimensional convolutional neural network-assisted analysis highlighted patients with Parkinson's disease with an average accuracy of 96.22%. Researchers noted that future work will focus on expanding patient sample sizes and exploring Pen's ability to track disease progression over time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202506/1335306.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos