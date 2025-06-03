Being in nature can help people with chronic back pain manage their condition, studies show





Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Spending time in and around nature can provide people suffering from chronic back pain with escapism to the extent that helps them better manage their physical discomfort, new research shows. the study, Published in Pain Journal, It is the first kind to ask people experiencing chronic back pain what role nature plays for almost 40 years in some cases. Response strategies They employ them to manage their condition. Researchers said people who can go out naturally can connect with others on a social level, while otherwise they may be able to spend isolated time indoors. It gave them some distraction from their pain and a sense of escapism from everyday life, and they enjoyed the opportunity to exercise in a comfortable environment that preferred it over a gym or similar environment. Additionally, natural features such as fresh air, sound and visual presence of water helped them to give them a sense of tranquility that relieves the stress and anxiety produced by the level of pain, according to interviewees. However, they were concerned about the accessibility of some spaces, including factors such as unstable and uneven terrain, as well as the lack of seats that could reduce their enjoyment and lead to lesser tendency to visit. Based on their findings, the researchers recommended that people with chronic low back pain and the clinicians who treat them take a deeper into consideration of the role nature can play in their health and well-being, and suggested that natural spaces can adapt to incorporate more accessible design features. They also work with people of different forms Chronic pain Development and Testing Virtual Reality An innovation that allows them to experience the benefits of being in nature if they are not physically accessible. The study was conducted by pain management and environmental psychology experts at the University of Plymouth and Exeter and is based on interviews with 10 of 10 people who experienced chronic low back pain between five and 38 years. Alexander Smith, a PhD researcher at Plymouth University's Faculty of Pychology and the lead author of the study, said, “Low back pain can be debilitating, isolated and exhausting, like many other forms of physical discomfort. However, in the promotion of new and holistic treatments to treat chronic pain, nature is proposed as a potential option. “Our research has shown that people who can come out naturally have seen the benefits of doing so from a physical and mental standpoint. Simple changes such as better paths and seating, as well as technological innovations, including virtual reality, may help make those benefits accessible to anyone. “This study addresses important questions about the equity and critical physical barriers faced by people who endure chronic pain when accessing natural spaces,” said Sam Hughes, Senior Lecturer of Pain Neuroscience and Senior Author of the Study. “Many individuals encounter significant obstacles, including uneven terrain, limited seating, or difficulty leaving the house, making it difficult to benefit from natural recovery characteristics. “Future research believes that immersive technologies such as virtual reality will help overcome these barriers. Pain management Future strategy. ” detail:

Alexander Smith et al., “away from everything”: Exploring the importance of access to nature in individuals with chronic back pain, Journal of Pain (2025). doi:10.1016/j.jpain.2025.105440 Provided by

Plymouth University





