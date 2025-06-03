



As the US population and dementia cases rise, many people are asking whether this devastating illness can be prevented. According to a new study, the answer may be on your plate: Those who followed a dietary pattern known as the mind diet were significantly less likely to develop Alzheimer's disease or related forms of dementia. Mind Diet, short for Mediterranean Dash Intervention for Delaying Neurodegeneration, combines Mediterranean diet with the diet of a lower blood pressure dash (a dietary approach to stop hypertension) to highlight proven brain health foods such as green leaf vegetables, berries, nuts and olive oil. According to this study, the mind diet had a stronger, more consistent risk reduction relationship with dementia than other healthy diets, but the relationship was different between the five racial groups. Those who improved diet adherence over the longest time showed the biggest pattern of reduced risk. This beneficial relationship is seen similarly between the younger and older groups, suggesting that adopting diets at all ages has advantages. Our findings confirm that healthy eating patterns from the middle to late stages of life and improvement over time can interfere with Alzheimer's disease and related dementia. This suggests that it is never too late to adopt a healthy diet to prevent dementia. ”

Dr. Sung Yi Park, Associate Professor at the University of Hawaii Manoa University Park will present its findings at Nutrition 2025, the American Nutrition Association's flagship annual meeting, held May 31st to June 3rd in Orlando, Florida. Park and colleagues analyzed data from around 93,000 US adults who provided information about their diet as part of a study cohort known as the Multiethnic Cohort Study, which began in the 1990s. Participants were 45-75 years old at baseline, with over 21,000 people developing Alzheimer's disease or related dementia over several years. Overall, 9% of participants scored high points for mind adherence at baseline Among people identified as African American, Latino or White, with a lower risk of dementia, with a greater reduction of 13%. Baseline Mind Diet Adherence was not associated with significant risk reductions among Native Hawaiian or Asian American participants. “We found that the protective relationship between healthy eating and dementia was more pronounced among African Americans, Latino and White people, but less obvious among Asian Americans, indicating a weaker trend among native Hawaiians,” Park said. “Customized approaches may be required when assessing dietary quality in different subpopulations.” Results also showed that those who improved mental adherence for over 10 years (including those who initially did not closely follow up on their diet) had a 25% lower risk of dementia compared to those with reduced adherence. This trend was consistent across different ages and racial groups. The researchers said differences in dietary patterns and preferences between racial and ethnic groups could play a role in the observed variation in dementia relationships. As Asian Americans also experience lower dementia rates than other groups, the mind diet may not reflect the more common diet benefits among this group. Park said further research could help clarify these patterns, adding that interventional studies are needed to verify causes and effects, as the study is based on observational data. Park will present the study on Monday, June 2nd, from 9am to 6am in a global perspective session at Dietary Patterns and Health: Orange County Convention Center. sauce: American Nutrition Association

