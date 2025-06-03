



Clairity, Inc., a digital health innovator driving AI-driven healthcare solutions, has received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). De Novo approved Clairity Breast is a novel, image-based prognostic platform designed to predict breast cancer risk over five years from routine screening mammograms. With this approval, Clairity plans to launch across 2025 among its major health systems. Over 2.3 million breast cancer cases are diagnosed worldwide every year.includes more than 370,000 cases of women in the US. Early detection and risk reduction are powerful tools to save lives, but their most effective deployment depends on accurate risk assessments. Most risk assessment models rely heavily on age and family history to predict risk. However, 85% of women Breast cancer diagnosis There is no family history and half of them have no identifiable risk factors. Furthermore, traditional risk models built primarily on data from white women in Europe are not generalized to women of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds. Clairity Breast analyzes subtle imaging capabilities in screening mammograms that correlate with future breast cancer risk, enabling early risk predictions based solely on screening mammograms. The result is a verified 5-year risk score that is provided to healthcare providers through existing clinical infrastructure, providing more personalized support. Follow up care. For over 60 years, mammograms have saved lives by detecting early stage cancer. Currently, advances in AI and computer vision can uncover hidden clues (invisible to the human eye) in mammograms that can help predict future risks. By providing a verified, unbiased risk assessment, it helps to expand access to early detection and prevention that saves women's lives everywhere. ”

Dr. Connie Lehman, founder of Clairity, and breast imaging specialist at Mass General Brigham “Personalized risk-based screening is important for improving breast cancer outcomes, and AI tools provide the best opportunity to meet that potential,” says Dr. Robert A. Smith, Senior Vice President of the Science of Early Cancer Detection at the American Cancer Society. “By integrating AI models that assess individual risk, we can better identify women at risk, and we can better identify women who may benefit from supplementary screening methods such as MRI, improved early detection, and more effective prevention strategies.” “Clairity's FDA approval is a turning point for more women to access scientific advances in AI-driven cancer risk prediction,” said Larry Norton, director of science at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. “Breast cancer is on the rise, especially among younger women, but most risk models often overlook people who develop the disease. Now more women can get the right care at the right time.” “What makes Claire chest and chest availability a true ocean change is that it is predicting future cancer risks from breast tissue patterns. Otherwise, normal screening is there before it is there.” “Clairity Breast is designed to fit seamlessly into current clinical infrastructure, helping providers expand accuracy prevention. The goal is to reduce late diagnosis, reduce costs and save more lives.” FDA again The approval positions Clairity Breast as the beginner platform for a class within the $63 billion global breast cancer forecasting market, leading to new standards for personalized, risk-based screening and cancer prevention. You will first know when to start and how to do it. https://clairity.com/first-to-know/

