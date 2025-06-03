US ends its $600 million modern bird flu vaccine contract

Healthday News – The US government has cancelled a $600 million contract with Moderna to develop a vaccine for avian flu and other dangerous flu strains, causing concern among experts.

The deal, fake under the Biden administration, aims to prepare for the future flu pandemic by funding Moderna's work on fast-acting vaccines using mRNA technology. Statistics News It has been reported.

Modern They had already begun phase 1/2 trials of the avian influenza (H5N1) vaccine, and reported strong early results.

The company said nearly 98% of participants developed protective antibody levels three weeks after two doses. Statistics News Added.

“While the end of funding from HHS adds uncertainty, we are pleased with the robust immune response and safety profile observed in this preliminary analysis of the H5 avian influenza vaccine phase 1/2 study. Stephen Bank He said in a statement.

“These clinical data during the pandemic influenza It highlights the important role that MRNA technology plays in combating emerging health threats,” he added.

but Andrew NixonCommunication Director of the U.S. Department of Health and Welfare (HHS), Statistics News There was a problem.

“After a rigorous review, we concluded that Moderna's ongoing investment in H5N1 mRNA vaccine cannot be scientifically or ethically justified,” he said.

Nixon pointed to safety concerns regarding the mRNA vaccine and said the government would not repeat what he described as what he said. COVID-19 (COVID-19) Vaccine efforts.

However, global data shows that mRNA vaccines, including those used during the COVID pandemic, are generally safe.

Several cases of heart inflammation (myocarditis) were seen in teenage men, but risks were also present after COVID COVID infection itself. These cases are declining, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported last month.

“This is a big mistake,” he said. Rick Brightformer director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Agency (BARDA), the institution that funded Modanya.

“A lot of time, investment and goodwill will be lost due to this shortsighted and politically charged decision,” he said.

Dr. Jesse Goodmanformer U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) chief scientist is expected to be cautious about working with the US government in the future.

“Unless we have a clear reason to terminate funds, we are not only unprepared, but could end millions of lives, but vaccines and other innovators may question the reliability of US government investments and partnerships and think twice about engaging in public health that doesn't have a clear reward from the perspective of a product in the market,” Goodman said.

The cancelled funds aim to help develop vaccines for influenza strains that can cause a pandemic, such as H5N1 and H7N9. Statistics News It has been reported.

The goal was to license these vaccines and prepare them in advance so that they could be renewed and produced in large quantities as needed. mRNA vaccines can be made much faster than traditional egg-based or cell-based vaccines.

“Spread rapidly expanding Pandemictime is important. …The faster the population is protected from a deadly virus, the more lives saved. Of its many features, speed is the most provided by mRNA technology. ” Dr. Bruce Guerinsaid the vaccine program director under the two presidents.

“If we lose our ability to respond as quickly as possible, we can calculate who died because of the decision that speed is not important,” he warned.

Currently there are three licensed H5N1 vaccines made by other pharmaceutical companies. Statistics News I said.

However, it uses the old method and cannot be administered as quickly as Moderna's mRNA approach.

Once valued at over $215 billion, Moderna is now worth around $10 billion. The company's stock has fallen 83% over the past year, according to the following: Statistics news.

Earlier this month, Modanya said he doesn't expect to get approval for this year's COVID-19 and flu shots.

The company said it could continue to develop avian flu vaccines on its own.

More information

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have more Bird flu.

sauce: Statistics news, May 28, 2025