



A new county-level dataset from researchers at Johns Hopkins University reveals a nationwide decline in measles mump lubera (MMR) among children in the US since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Of the studies in 2,066 counties, 1,614 counties, or 78%, reported a decline in vaccinations. The average county-level vaccination rate has decreased from a pre-pandemic of 93.92% to 91.26% after the pandemic, an average drop of 2.67%, further away from the herd immunity threshold of 95% to predict or limit the spread of measles. Only four of the 33 states surveyed, California, Connecticut, Maine and New York reported an increase in vaccination rates at the median county level. The data was Released on June 2nd Jama . The data is released as more than 1,000 measles cases have been reported in the US this year. Except in 2019, this is most cases reported in the US over a year over 30 years, with the majority of cases occurring in unvaccinated children. “This open, high-resolution dataset provides important resources to explore and better understand the country's immunization landscape and its implications for the risks of measles spread,” the senior author said. Lauren GardnerDirector of Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and EngineeringExperts who use data and modeling to better understand spreading diseases. This work is based on her experience and leads her data collection efforts. Johns Hopkins Covid-19 dashboard It was dependent on globally during the pandemic. County-level vaccination data complements the state and national levels of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, confirming a widespread decline in US MMR vaccination rates following the Covid-19 pandemic, while also revealing significant heterogeneity in vaccination patterns across the state and state. The team collected county-level two-dose MMR vaccination rates for kindergarteners from the 2017-2024 state health ministry websites. The dataset includes at least one year of vaccination data from 2,237 counties in 38 states. All data can be downloaded. The authors include Anchen Dong, a former auxiliary research scientist. Graduate student SAMEE is saiyed; former research assistant Andreas Nearchou; all of undergraduates Yamato Okra and Johns Hopkins.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hub.jhu.edu/2025/06/03/united-states-measles-vaccination-rate-declines/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos