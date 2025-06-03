



Marijuana use among seniors in the US has reached a new high, with 7% of 65-year-old adults reporting that they have used it in the past month, according to an analysis led by researchers at the Center for Drug Use and the Center for HIV/HCV Research (CDUHR).

Their findings, Jama Internal MedicineAdditionally, the profile of people using cannabis has changed in recent years, indicating a significant increase in use by university education, married, women, and older adults with higher incomes. “Our study shows that although there have been significant changes in use in response to demographic and socioeconomic factors, cannabis use continues to increase among older adults,” says Dr. Joseph Palamar, an associate professor of population health at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, a related researcher at CDUHR, and senior author of the study. Most Americans live in states where marijuana is legalized for medical use, recreational use, or both. To better understand the prevalence of marijuana use among older adults in the United States, researchers looked at data from a national survey of drug use and health from 2021 to 2023. “This was the first time I've been able to look into the “current” use of cannabis in this age group. Previously, the current usage numbers were too small so we could see the use of the past year,” said MD, MPH, associate professor and research director of research in the Department of Paralytic Care Research, Gerontology, and University of California. Researchers found that current cannabis use among older adults increased to 7% in 2023, up from 4.8% in 2021 and 5.2% in 2022. “When we go back to 2006 and 2007, less than 1% of seniors have used cannabis in the past year. We now see that 7% have used it in the past month alone,” says Han, a related researcher at CDUHR. Certain groups of seniors had a sharp increase in use over this period than other groups, including married people, white people, and those with university degrees and earning at least $75,000. Older women also have a sharp increase in cannabis use, but older men are more likely to use the drug than women. Furthermore, cannabis use has increased more among people living in states where medical marijuana is legal and where medical marijuana is not. “It's not surprising that use is becoming more and more common among people living in states that allow medical cannabis. “Interestingly, when it comes to income, those with the highest income had the lowest prevalence of cannabis use in 2021, but by 2023 this group had the highest prevalence, which may indicate who can access medical cannabis at the expense.” The researchers also found a significant increase in cannabis use in older adults with chronic diseases, particularly those with multiple chronic diseases, including heart problems, diabetes, hypertension, cancer and chronic pulmonary obstructive disease. The authors warn that an overall increase could be driven by people using cannabis that are aging in age groups over 65 years of age during the study period. Anyway, they recommend that clinicians screen and educate elderly patients for cannabis use. “As geriatricians, more and more people are interested in using cannabis to treat chronic health symptoms. However, cannabis complicates the management of chronic diseases and can potentially be harmful if patients are not educated about their use and potential risks,” Han said. Kevin H. Yang of UC San Diego and Charles Cleland of Nu Grossmann School of Medicine were also co-authors of the study. This study was supported by the National Institute of Drug Abuse (K23DA043651, R21DA058404, R21DA060362, R01DA057289, R01DA060207, and P30DA01104) and by the UC San Diego SAM and the Rose Stein Institute for Aging.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2025/06/250602225404.htm

