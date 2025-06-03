The best red light therapy device

Coney Park/NYT Wirecutter Coney Park/NYT Wirecutter Coney Park/NYT Wirecutter

Shark Clioglow LED Face Mask There is a fan base among our group of testers. They loved virtually everything about the experience. From how comfortable the mask fits to how simple the remote control is, how well the cool, depuffed under-eye pads worked. With 480 (160 Tri-Wick) LEDs, this mask offers several different programs. Anti-aging options, anti-inflammatory acne treatment, maintenance settings, and cooling only protocols.

Everyone fits perfectly. The Clioglow has two straps. Adjusts custom fit with wide stretchable bands ranging from ear to ear and overhead bands with hook-and-loop fasteners. Some other masks (like masks from) High dosage and Terrabody) We did some things on our side just to stay in the tester's face, but they hardly felt they were fitting together. But even better, Clioglow's gorgeous, soft silicone pads are located around the eyes, which sleep gently on the skin and protect your vision from bright light. The other masks we tried didn't have that sufficient eye protection.

Many LEDs are powered up in multiple modes. There are 160 LEDs scattered inside the mask. Each one is a “Triwick.” This means that a total of 480 lights contain blue, red and infrared diodes. A 6-min anti-aging program activates (630 nm) red and (830 nm) near-infrared lights, and 8-min acne treatment cycles through infrared, blue (415 nm) and red. The 4-minute maintenance mode is intended to be a daily treatment that mixes all three wavelengths. Additionally, cryoglow supplies more energy to the skin. The red light has irradiance of 73 MW/cm2The dermatologist recommended and talked about high side (and as powerful as the light of the Therabody Therafaceit costs hundreds more). One tester noticed that the use of lines around her mouth seemed unnoticeable within a month. She also occasionally “double soaking” and went for a chilled under the eyes.

The remote control is intuitive and clear and tracks your sessions. The remote has a button to toggle mode options to fine-tune the temperature of the cooling pad, and a screen that shows a large countdown clock for treatment times. It also records the total number of sessions you have done. It is unique among the LED devices we tested. Certainly, all technology requires a room. The remote is the size of a hot dog pan and can be attached to the mask with a long cord in the yard. Both Dr. Dennis Gross Drx Spectralite and Therabody Theraface,The other two rigid masks we tested are cordless and remote-free, allowing the tester to wear them and walk completely uninterrupted. Still, they still preferred Clioglow and its interfaces much more.

Inside the mask, the shark cryoglow has a unique under-eye silicon pad with three cooling settings. Coney Park/NYT Wirecutter

The cooling iPad makes it stand out. This mask will take the old spoon freezer trick to Olympic level. During the LED treatment, you can set metal pads of each heartbeat size either at each frozen coldness or completely off. Alternatively, you can deploy a chilling pad (without LEDs) for a 5-minute, 10-minute, or 15-minute session. Some testers said they prefer to have LEDs in those spots instead. Omnirax manThe flexible mask pick has an infrared LED around the eyes, intended to handle crow feet.

It's a comparative bargain. In terms of functionality and user-friendly it was well beyond the other two strict masks tested by the $350 ClioGlow, but it's $100 cheaper than Dr. Dennis Gross DRX Spectrum and $300 cheaper than the Cerabody Safe Face.

The defect is not an escapee

It's noisy. The Clioglow has an internal fan when the eye cooling pad is on. One tester was surprised at how big it was, but she ultimately considered it white noise.

That unevenness interferes with portability. Masks are recommended for daily use, but dimensions are approximately 9.5 inches tall and 7.5 inches wide, 5 inches deep, which consumes a significant amount of space on a suitcase or carry-on.

To charge, you need to connect the entire mask. Several other devices we evaluated had removable remotes that were easy and individually juiced. Shark offers charging stands bundled with masks or sells them separately for an additional $70.

Key Specs

LED: 480 (160 Triwick)

wavelength: 415 nm, 630 nm, 830 nm

Irradiance: 73 MW/cm2 For red lights

Treatment Time: 6, 8, and 4 minutes of LED treatment. 5, 10, and 15 minutes of cooling (automatic shutoff)

charging: Includes USB-C. The whole mask needs to be charged

RETURN POLICY: 60 days

guarantee: 2 years