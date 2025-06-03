Epilepsy is more common than expected in patients with frontotemporal dementia





Recent studies show that epileptic seizures are significantly more common in patients with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) than previously known. This finding highlights the importance of improving understanding of the symptoms of this memory disorder and adopting epileptic seizures in patient treatment and monitoring.

This major project by the University of Finland and University of Oulu, coordinated by Finland neuroneutronologists, examined the prevalence of epilepsy in patients with FTD. The research dataset is one of the largest in the world, and the results are published in Honorable Jama Neurology journal. Epilepsy occurred several years before FTD diagnosis For example, although epilepsy is known to be associated with Alzheimer's disease, data on the relationship between FTD and epilepsy remains rare. A newly published study bridges this information gap and shows that epilepsy is significantly more common in FTD patients than previously estimated. This study analyzed patient data from Kuopio and Or university hospitals from 2010 to 2021. Of a total of 12,490 medical records, this study identified 245 patients with FTD and 1,326 patients with Alzheimer's disease. In addition to examining the prevalence of epilepsy in these patients, prevalence was also examined in healthy controls. “Our results show that epilepsy is much more common among people with FTD than those with Alzheimer's disease or those with healthy controls,” said Annemari Kilpeläinen, the first author of the study article and a doctoral researcher who is a medical expert in neurology. “It is worth noting that epilepsy occurred in patients with FTD already 10 years before the diagnosis of dementia. This was more common at all stages of the disease than previous international studies have reported.” The prevalence of epilepsy was assessed at several times 10 years after dementia diagnosis. In FTD patients, the prevalence of epilepsy increased over time, with approximately 11% suffering from epilepsy five years after diagnosis. In addition to the diagnosis of epilepsy, drugs used for epilepsy are more common in patients with FTD, enhancing the reliability of the results. Epilepsy may remain undiagnosed Diagnosing epilepsy in FTD patients can be challenging as symptoms of the disease may resemble epileptic seizures. This can lead to diagnosis in underwear and delayed treatment. However, untreated epilepsy can significantly worsen the patient's condition. “Identifying epilepsy is important as it can improve the functional capacity and quality of life of patients. Knowledge about the association between epilepsy and FTD raises new research questions. Do these diseases share some pathophysiological mechanisms? Extensive research projects bring together a wide range of scientific disciplines The recently published research is part of an extensive project that combines very extensive real-world patient data with different types of unique registers. The project includes strong collaboration between Uru University and Eastern Finland University, as well as a variety of scientific disciplines between researchers in the fields of medicine and law. Kuopio University Hospital and Oulu University Hospital are part of the International European Reference Network Epicare Recognised centers in the field of epileptic treatment and research.

